Any rumors of expansion?

Q: Any under-the-radar rumblings you have heard on MLB expansion? I heard just a bit but wonder how realistic, post labor agreement. Seems to make a lot of sense: 32 teams, 16-team leagues, 4-4 team divisions, etc.
A: Yes. Lots of rumblings about expansion. That's driven by the immediate infusion of cash that expansion would bring and the fact that Nashville has an ownership group making a play and Montreal has a site for a ballpark picked out. So, even more than rumblings — there are preparations underway. All the things you describe as a result would be in play.
