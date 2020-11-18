 Skip to main content
Any update on the start of the season?
Any update on the start of the season?

Q: Any update on the start of the NHL season? If they propose to start Jan. 2, then training camp should start in a couple of weeks.

A: A few things on return to play:

• It's looking more and more like there will be a Canadian division, which means a one-year realignment of the other three divisions. I think the Blues will be in trouble here, because they're likely to get stuck in a western division with Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas. That means potentially lots of long plane fights, something you're not really looking forward to during a pandemic.

• Looks like the players will be asked to defer more salary, due to reduced incomes.

• Craig Berube told me last week he's expecting an early January start for camp, followed by the regular season later in the month. As you mentioned, they're quickly running out of time to be playing games on Jan. 1.

