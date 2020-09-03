 Skip to main content
AppleFest
0 comments

AppleFest

Red apples

When Sept. 7-8; continues Mondays-Tuesdays through September • Where Eckert’s (multiple locations) • How much Fees vary by location • More info eckerts.com/applefest

Before skipping directly to pumpkin spice, we recommend savoring the autumnal flavor of apple. At Eckert’s annual AppleFest, families can enjoy an apple-picking adventure in orchards that include Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Gala, Fuji and Granny Smith apples. There’s also live entertainment, a children’s carnival, a petting zoo, and fall treats such as kettle corn, caramel apples and cider doughnuts. AppleFest is held at Eckert’s locations in Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton and Versailles.

