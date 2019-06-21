Description: Since 1992, ARCO has grown from a single office in St. Louis to an industry leader with 19 offices and hundreds of employees coast to coast. As the 15th largest design/build general contractor in the U.S., ARCO offers the strength and presence of a national builder with the personalized attention of a small company. With more than 4,000 successful projects spanning 48 states in our portfolio, we have developed the industry-specific expertise it takes to provide the best, most cost-effective, single-source solutions and add value to every project.
Sector: Building construction
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded:
Employees: 990
Website: arcoconstruction.com