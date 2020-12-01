Are Cardinals scoping Realmuto and McCann?

Q: There have been reports that have tied the Cardinals to catchers J.T. Realmuto and James McCann. What’s your read?
A: The Cardinals have talked to the agents of these players because that's what teams do. The Cardinals are likely to check the market/asking price for catchers so that they have better intelligence on what they can offer/need to offer Yadier Molina.
The Cardinals are not actively engaged in negotiations for any catcher other than Molina at the moment. That is the catcher they want, and they want to know the landscape for that position.
It's worth mentioning that the Cardinals do not comment on free-agent interest, and so they make for a nice team to include in rumors, especially from the agent's point of view. The agent can rightly claim he spoke to the Cardinals — it is, again, their job — and know that the Cardinals aren't going to confirm or refute. The Cardinals just don't comment. They haven't for years. ... You have to go elsewhere for that info, or ask different questions. Or just stay ahead of it.
