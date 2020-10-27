 Skip to main content
Are the critics unfair?
Are the critics unfair?

Braves 1 win from WS after 10-2 win over Dodgers in NLCS G4

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Q: The Cardinals outfield has underperformed lately but it seems like there is some revisionist history going on in terms of why some of the decisions were made. Marcell Ozuna, for example, was sometimes injured and never raked here. Are critics being unfair?

A: There are two questions and one realization.

Question one: Why are players hitting better elsewhere than they did here? (Example: Ozuna)

Question two: How have the Cardinals seem to have mis-projected some of their prospects? (Examples: Voit, Arozarena)

Realization: This team is not that far off from being very good. It pitches well and defends well. It does not need a juggernaut offense. It needs a decent offense. With a decent offense, much of the noise about former Cardinals finding success elsewhere will fade.

Sports