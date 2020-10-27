Are the critics unfair?

Q: The Cardinals outfield has underperformed lately but it seems like there is some revisionist history going on in terms of why some of the decisions were made. Marcell Ozuna, for example, was sometimes injured and never raked here. Are critics being unfair?
A: There are two questions and one realization.
Question one: Why are players hitting better elsewhere than they did here? (Example: Ozuna)
Question two: How have the Cardinals seem to have mis-projected some of their prospects? (Examples: Voit, Arozarena)
Realization: This team is not that far off from being very good. It pitches well and defends well. It does not need a juggernaut offense. It needs a decent offense. With a decent offense, much of the noise about former Cardinals finding success elsewhere will fade.
