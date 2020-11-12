 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARE WE WORRYING TOO MUCH ABOUT BINNINGTON?
0 comments

ARE WE WORRYING TOO MUCH ABOUT BINNINGTON?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Canucks Blues Hockey

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington reacts after giving up a goal in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL playoff series against Vancouver on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. Blues fans also are frustrated — about the many late-starting games in the series. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUESTION:  The concerns about Jordan Binnington might be premature. We all need to remember that before the shutdown in March, he was having a pretty solid season. Yes, he was awful in the bubble, but so was the rest of the team. Terrible play from the skaters can go a long way toward making a goalie look bad. I'm optimistic he will be fine. Not so sure on Ville Husso, though.

 JT:  I have no argument with your take. As bad as Binnington was in Edmonton, it was only a handful of games. It was under totally strange circumstances, and you're right, he got less than stellar support around him. I also think that Binnington will bounce back. Even so, I still think the overall goaltending situation (with no Jake Allen) probably rates as the team's top question mark entering the season.

(Read: Binnington expects better of himself.)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports