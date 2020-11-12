ARE WE WORRYING TOO MUCH ABOUT BINNINGTON?

QUESTION: The concerns about Jordan Binnington might be premature. We all need to remember that before the shutdown in March, he was having a pretty solid season. Yes, he was awful in the bubble, but so was the rest of the team. Terrible play from the skaters can go a long way toward making a goalie look bad. I'm optimistic he will be fine. Not so sure on Ville Husso, though.
JT: I have no argument with your take. As bad as Binnington was in Edmonton, it was only a handful of games. It was under totally strange circumstances, and you're right, he got less than stellar support around him. I also think that Binnington will bounce back. Even so, I still think the overall goaltending situation (with no Jake Allen) probably rates as the team's top question mark entering the season.
