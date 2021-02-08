 Skip to main content
Arenado's future


Q: What does your intuition say about Nolan Arenado and the likelihood he plays out the remainder of his contract in St. Louis?

Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

Nolan Arenado warms up before a game. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A: Impossible to know the future -- as we've learned in the past 12 months, because the conversations we're having with families are way different this Feb. 7 than last Feb. 7 -- but all indications are that he would prefer to stay. Can he use the opt-out as leverage at some point to even extend his stay with the Cardinals? Possibly. But it's most likely, given today's situation and the team around him, that Arenado stays a Cardinal through 2027 and calls St. Louis home for the second act of his career.

 

