Arenado's future

Q: What does your intuition say about Nolan Arenado and the likelihood he plays out the remainder of his contract in St. Louis?
A: Impossible to know the future -- as we've learned in the past 12 months, because the conversations we're having with families are way different this Feb. 7 than last Feb. 7 -- but all indications are that he would prefer to stay. Can he use the opt-out as leverage at some point to even extend his stay with the Cardinals? Possibly. But it's most likely, given today's situation and the team around him, that Arenado stays a Cardinal through 2027 and calls St. Louis home for the second act of his career.