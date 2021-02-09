Yadier Molina walk to first base after hit by pitch in the Caribbean Series. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Q: Should we be concerned about Nolan Arenado's shoulder injury? The Cardinals didn't seem to do a great job evaluating Marcell Ozuna's shoulder situation before that trade.
A: I think that's a much more realistic concern than fretting about what comes of Arenado's opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
You just don't know how an injury is going to affect or not affect the next season.
The good news is the bone bruise in his left shoulder did not require surgery, and he said he feels great and is planning to be back to normal -- unless there is some unpredicted development.
But you really can't know for sure until he plays.
Specifically, until he hits.
The injury really sapped Arenado's power at the plate last season because it limited him from finishing his swing.
He says that is back now, and has been for a while.
