Ever since we got to know Aries Spears long ago on “Mad TV” — performing favorite recurring characters such as Jesse Jackson, Bill Cosby, Shaquille O’Neal and Mike Tyson — he has been a regular force on comedy stages, film and TV. He’s currently one half of the podcast “Spears & Steinberg,” which he insists is not a law firm. He and co-host Andy Steinberg jokingly refer to their show as “the Jew and the jerk” and is “everything anti-political correctness and anti-woke you want. True feelings and expression of thought are under siege, and this show offers creative expression and titillating conversation. … The intent is never to maliciously be mean but rather to inform and make people laugh.” By Kevin C. Johnson