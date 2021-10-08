 Skip to main content
Arizona Coyotes
Kings center Byfield injured in preseason loss to Arizona

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton (40) stops a shot by Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield, right, with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) defending during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

2021 record: 24-26-6 (5th, West)

Players to watch: With this team is full tank-and-rebuild mode, defenseman Jakob Chychrun is the one legitimate building block. Perhaps former Blues winger Dmitrij Jaskin is one, too, after finally building confidence back in the KHL. Playmaking wingers Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz might or might not be building blocks. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere gets a chance to reboot his career. Veteran winger Phil Kessel figures to move along in a trade at some point.

Outlook: The Coyotes are trying to accumulate as many draft picks and prospects as possible. So they will be awful this season. Given the depth in this division, they have a chance to be historically bad.

