Arizona Coyotes

Players to watch: With this team is full tank-and-rebuild mode, defenseman Jakob Chychrun is the one legitimate building block. Perhaps former Blues winger Dmitrij Jaskin is one, too, after finally building confidence back in the KHL. Playmaking wingers Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz might or might not be building blocks. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere gets a chance to reboot his career. Veteran winger Phil Kessel figures to move along in a trade at some point.