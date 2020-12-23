Q: Regarding teams in the West Division, while Arizona hasn’t been a top team recently, they have had the Blues’ number. … Arizona is my pick for a dark horse in the West.
A: The Coyotes are 6-2-1 against the Blues in the three years I've been on the beat, and many of those Arizona wins were by lopsided margins. Because their coach (Rick Tocchet) is one of Craig Berube's best friends, he knows Berube's style of hockey well. Frequently over the past three seasons, I've felt they've beaten the Blues at their own style of game. So yeah, they will be a handful. I don't think they have enough offensive firepower to win the West, but they certainly have the defense and the goaltending.