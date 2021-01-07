Army's creativity

Q: Is Mike Hoffman behaving like he is already a part of the team and not a guy on a professional tryout contract trying to fit in? Army signing Hoffman to a PTO so he can participate in camp before he signs is brilliant. Army has to be the No. 1 general manager in the league.
A: Armstrong isn't afraid to think out of the box or to take chances. In that respect, "Army" reminds me of "Armey" -- former Rams GM Charley Armey who helped built the Greatest Show teams. As part of our Blues hockey preview section coming out next week, Ben Frederickson is writing a column on Armstrong's 10-year run as Blues general manager.