Arozarena history

Q: Mike Shildt underestimated Randy Arozarena and didn’t play him when he deserved a good look in September 2019, and that led to the organizational underestimation. This is on Shildt, right?
A: Shildt did not decide put together the organizational depth chart of outfielders, or decide who came from Memphis and when, or who left via traded, and for what.
The desire of some to pin the Arozarena situation on a single person is fascinating to me, and I can't say I understand it.
The Cardinals seem to have botched it, and Mozeliak has fallen on that sword.
But every person with influence in the organization played a part in it.
If Arozarena slumps and becomes what the Cardinals thought he was moving forward -- not a dominant outfielder -- then the conversation will fade.
If he doesn't, then it will continue.
But it's not one person's fault.
Very few decisions made in baseball are one-person decisions.
Especially these days.
