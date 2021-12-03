 Skip to main content
"Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration"
"Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration"

'Art Along the Rivers'

"Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration"

Edited by Amy Torbert and Melissa Wolfe

"Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration," edited by Amy Torbert and Melissa Wolfe • Although published as a catalog to go with an exhibition at the St. Louis Art Museum, the book provides a fascinating take on more than 200 years of artwork (and crafts) produced or brought to the St. Louis region and waterways. Museum curators give a fresh look at the area's cultural and social history through things such as Native American garments, quilts made by enslaved people, and even rifles and corncob pipes. (Hirmer Publishers)

Jane Henderson

Book editor

@STLbooks on Twitter

jhenderson@post-dispatch.com

Local favorites

St. Louis-area librarians and booksellers provide an eclectic collection of their favorite titles from 2021. 

Left Bank Books

Adults (Kris Kleindienst, owner)

"Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo

"The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich

"The Secret to Superhuman Strength" by Alison Bechdel

Children (Cliff Helm, children's specialist)

"Paradise on Fire" by Jewell Parker Rhodes (middle grade)

"The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera (middle grade)

"It Fell From the Sky" by the Fan Brothers (picture book)

Main Street Books

Adults (Emily Hall Schroen, Andy Schroen and Ellen Hall, owners)

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles 

"We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker 

"Neon Gods" by Katee Robert 

Young adults (Emily Hall Schroen) 

"Little Thieves" by Margaret Owen 

"Iron Widow" by Xiran Jay Zhao

"Shipped" by Meredith Tate

The Novel Neighbor

Adults (Holland Saltsman, owner, and Stephanie Skees, director of operations)

"The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Willams

"Island Queen" by Vanessa Riley

"House of Sticks" by Ly Tran

Children (Melissa Posten, children's buyer)

"Fatima's Great Outdoors" by Ambreen Tariq, illustrated by Stevie Lewis (picture book)

"Amari and the Night Brothers" by B.B. Alston (middle grade)

"All of Us Villains" by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (young adult)

Subterranean Books

Adults (Kelly von Plonski, owner)

"The Kingdoms" by Natasha Pulley

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers

"The Arsonists' City" by Hala Alyan

Children (Sarah Tisdale, bookseller)

"Sisters of the Neversea" by Cynthia Leitich Smith (middle grade)

"This Is Our Rainbow: 16 Stories of Her, Him, Them, and Us" edited by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby (middle grade)

"Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults): 17 First-Person Stories for Today" by Alice Wong

The Webster Groves Bookshop

Adults (Cheryl Bartnett, owner)

"Lincoln's Mentors" by Michael Gerhardt

"These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett

"Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created 'Sunday in the Park with George'" by James Lapine

Children

"Things That Go!" by William Bee (picture book)

"Trees" by Tony Johnston (picture book)

"Gone to the Woods" by Gary Paulsen (middle reader)

St. Charles City-County Library

Adults (Laura Priondi, collection development librarian)

"Broken (in the best possible way)" by Jenny Lawson 

"Pug Actually" by Matt Dunn 

"Lore Olympus" by Rachel Smythe 

Children (Lee Anne Litzsinger, collection development librarian)

“Bluebird” by Sharon Cameron (young adult)

“Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston (middle grade)

“See the Dog: Three Stories About a Cat” by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka (easy reader/picture book)

St. Louis County Library

Adults (Jennifer Alexander, collection development specialist)

"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach

Children (Youth Services Department) 

"The Girl From the Sea" by Molly Knox Ostertag (teen)

"The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain" by Eugene Yelchin (middle grade)

"Where Three Oceans Meet" by Rajani LaRocca (picture book)

St. Louis Public Library

Adults (Kathy Smith, collection management services)

"Forging Fire" by Lisa Preston 

"Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple" by Dorie Greenspan 

"Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt & Other Determined Independent Gardeners" by Felder Rushing 

Children (Karen Young, collection management services)

"A Sitting in St. James" by Rita Williams-Garcia (young adult)

"The Legend of Auntie Po" by Shing Yin Khor (middle grade, graphic novel)

"¡Vamos! Let's Cross the Bridge" by Raúl the Third (picture book)

