"Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration," edited by Amy Torbert and Melissa Wolfe • Although published as a catalog to go with an exhibition at the St. Louis Art Museum, the book provides a fascinating take on more than 200 years of artwork (and crafts) produced or brought to the St. Louis region and waterways. Museum curators give a fresh look at the area's cultural and social history through things such as Native American garments, quilts made by enslaved people, and even rifles and corncob pipes. (Hirmer Publishers)