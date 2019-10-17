When 7 p.m. Friday • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much Free; to RSVP, text STLABL to 68405 • More info artbeatsandlyrics.com
Art, Beats + Lyrics kicks off its 15th anniversary tour Friday night at a larger venue, Chaifetz Arena, with headliner the Pharcyde. Other performers include Wally Sparks and St. Louis’ own James Biko, DJ Reminise and Blvck Spvde. Visual artists with pieces on view include Tim Okamura, Yung Yemi, Dubelyoo, Mathew Curran, Frank Morrison, Taha Clayton, Just Sandy, Alexis Eke, Sydney James and Fabian Williams. By Kevin C. Johnson