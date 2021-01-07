When Summer • Where Art Hill, Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org
If there’s one thing this city loves, it’s a big, communal event. If it’s free, even better. The St. Louis Art Museum’s popular Art Hill Film Series was driven online last year, so we’re looking forward to its return to the grassy slope in Forest Park. The al fresco series has the vibe of a drive-in theater without the hassle of being cramped in a car. If you get bored with the movie, that panoramic view of the park never disappoints. DN