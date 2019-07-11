Art Hill Film Series

When Fridays through Aug. 2, starting July 12; food trucks at 6 p.m., films at 9 p.m. • Where Art Hill in Forest Park • How much Free • More info slam.org/arthillfilms
Cozy up with a blanket and some popcorn under the stars at St. Louis’ largest cinema: Art Hill in Forest Park. Friday nights this summer, the St. Louis Art Museum presents its 10th year of free film screenings: “Black Panther” (July 12), “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (July 19), “Oceans 8” (July 26) and “The Goonies” (Aug. 2). Music and a food truck fest start at 6 p.m., and the movies begin at 9 p.m. By Kayla Steinberg