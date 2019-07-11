Subscribe for 99¢
Art Hill Film Series

The St. Louis Art Museum’s popular Friday night series on Art Hill offers films that the whole family can enjoy. This year’s attractions have an “Epic Quests” theme to tie in with the museum’s “Sunken Cities” exhibition: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (July 13), “Hidden Figures” (July 20), “Dr. No” (July 27) and “The NeverEnding Story” (Aug. 3). Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and check out the food trucks, cocktails, live music and other preshow activities.

When Party starts at 6 p.m., films start at 9 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3 • Where Art Hill, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org/filmseries

Cozy up with a blanket and some popcorn under the stars at St. Louis’ largest cinema: Art Hill in Forest Park. Friday nights this summer, the St. Louis Art Museum presents its 10th year of free film screenings: “Black Panther” (July 12), “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (July 19), “Oceans 8” (July 26) and “The Goonies” (Aug. 2). Music and a food truck fest start at 6 p.m., and the movies begin at 9 p.m. By Kayla Steinberg