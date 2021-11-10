 Skip to main content
Art, music and more in Chesterfield
The Factory at the District quickly established itself as a destination for concerts in Chesterfield. Main Event, a family entertainment center, opened there in August. The newest attraction at the District: The Gallery, a space that's dedicated to feel-good art, which could include pieces by the musicians who perform at the Factory. The District formerly was the Taubman Prestige Outlets mall; the Gallery occupies the old J. Crew space. 

And two pieces of news today from restaurant critic Ian Froeb: 

• Two years after relocating from Bevo Mill to Southwest Garden, Taco Circus will close Nov. 20. Owner Christian Ethridge says the concept could return in a different form in the future.

• Zoë Robinson has announced the sale of her three Clayton restaurants to Susan Barrett, owner of the art sales and consultation firm Barrett Barrera Projects. Barrett will reopen I Fratellini and Bar Les Frères as their “current brands,” and Billie-Jean will become a new concept. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

