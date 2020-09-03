Art Outside Virtual Fair

Typically a Memorial Day tradition, this year’s Schlafly Art Outside festival moves to Labor Day weekend. It’s also going virtual, which means you can browse and buy pieces by more than 40 local artists from the comfort of home. As a bonus, a limited number of outdoor tables at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood will be available 3-7 p.m. Sept. 5 for a socially distanced event featuring beer buckets, a family-style meal and live music ($250 for tables of six).