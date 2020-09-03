 Skip to main content
Art Outside Virtual Fair
Schlafly Art Outside

Sally Harless of St. Louis sets up her tent in 2016 at Schlafly Art Outside in Maplewood.

When Sept. 4-6 • Where artoutside.square.site • How much Art available for purchase; donations accepted • More info schlafly.com/events/artoutside

Typically a Memorial Day tradition, this year’s Schlafly Art Outside festival moves to Labor Day weekend. It’s also going virtual, which means you can browse and buy pieces by more than 40 local artists from the comfort of home. As a bonus, a limited number of outdoor tables at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood will be available 3-7 p.m. Sept. 5 for a socially distanced event featuring beer buckets, a family-style meal and live music ($250 for tables of six).

