The Man, not the affection, passes away: Stanley Frank Musial, the beloved slugger, harmonica player and First Citizen of St. Louis, died peacefully at home with his family on Jan. 19 at age 92. Grateful fans, many too young to have seen him swing a bat, placed flowers at the statue outside Busch Stadium or stood in line to view his casket at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Attendance at the funeral on Jan. 27 was a who’s-who of St. Louis. Many fans gathered outside the Cathedral on a cold day or lined the streets near the ballpark for the procession’s last pass. Said mourner Lisa Phillipson of Maryville, “Thank you for sharing your dad with us.” Responded a family member, “Thank you for loving him.” Musial’s wife of 72 years, Lillian, had died the previous May.
Historic St. Louis election: Francis Slay, only the second St. Louis mayor to seek a consecutive four-year term, was the first to succeed, with a victory over Aldermanic President Lewis Reed in the Democratic primary March 5. Reed argued that the city “was stifled by ineffective leadership.” Slay said he had revitalized the city with “more fun” — food trucks, places for dogs and dog lovers, smoke-free restaurants and Citygarden downtown. Slay turned back Reed with 54 percent of the vote, a 4,472-vote advantage among 44,040 cast in the Democratic primary. Slay, 58, breezed past a Green Party candidate in April to make his record official.
Political convulsions in suburban Ellisville: It started with a Walmart. The Ellisville City Council, seeking revenue, supported giving tax breaks for a new supercenter. Adam Paul campaigned against it and was elected mayor in 2012. Almost immediately, he and the council clashed. On April 8, 2013, the council voted 5-1 to oust Paul, saying he had trampled upon the city charter. The politics shifted nine days later with the seating of a newly elected council that was more Paul-friendly. He filed suit in St. Louis County Circuit Court and eventually won reinstatement. The new council voted to fire city attorney Paul Martin, who had worked closely with Mayor Paul’s opponents in the ouster. Walmart pulled out for good in October. Later that month, the council voted 4-2 to fire city manager Kevin Bookout, who also had pushed the Walmart.
The Rev. Biondi, president of St. Louis University, steps down: The Rev. Lawrence Biondi, alternately charming and decidedly not so, had brushed away the calls for his removal. As president of St. Louis University for 25 years, he expanded the campus, enrollment and fundraising. He also left many a bruised ego. Long-simmering resentments among faculty members erupted in 2012 over a plan to modify tenure. The faculty senate voted 51-4 for a “no confidence” motion, in effect urging the Board of Trustees to fire Biondi. The Student Government Association followed with a similar vote. A more conciliatory Biondi promised to be “part of the solution,” but the conflict had gone on too long. On May 4, at a $1,000-a-person dinner celebrating his 25th anniversary, Biondi, then 74, surprised most everyone by announcing his retirement. He said, “I know it is now time for the next transformation to begin.” Biondi, a Jesuit priest, stepped down on Sept. 1. SLU is seeking a new president.
Drug shocker in St. Clair County courts: The obituary listed no cause of death for St. Clair County Associate Judge Joseph Christ. It was revealed May 24, when fellow judge Michael Cook of Belleville was charged with drug possession. Christ had died of a cocaine overdose March 10 at the Cook family hunting lodge near Mount Pleasant, Ill. Cook, the son of a prominent Democrat and lawyer, presided over the county drug court. He entered a treatment center and resigned from his $179,655 job. Cook, 43, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 and awaits sentencing. The courthouse, meanwhile, began untangling the conflicts over the drug cases he handled.
The Mississippi River rises again: On Jan. 1, after a prolonged drought, the Mississippi River at St. Louis was within two feet of its historic low at the Eads Bridge. Then came late-winter rain and an even soggier spring. The river broke flood stage in mid-April — up 35 feet from the beginning of the year. It kept rising, and sandbaggers got busy, including students at Winfield High School in Lincoln County. In flood-savvy Grafton, the tourist trade worked around “road closed” signs. In Clarksville, Mo., scene of many flood fights, volunteers built another flood wall along vulnerable Front Street. The Mississippi broke minor levees in Lincoln County and along the confluence with the Missouri River, and threatened the fertile bottomland of St. Charles County. The main levees held. The river crested at St. Louis on June 4 at 10.5 feet over flood stage, the sixth highest on record and nine feet short of the Great Flood of 1993.
Yellow buses drive back into the news: The case was in Missouri’s courts so long that graduations required a change of plaintiffs. In 1993, the Missouri Legislature required failing school districts to pay costs if their students wanted to go to a neighboring district. A few families tested the law’s enormous implications. The St. Louis and Clayton districts, parties in that original case, said the law violated the state constitution. But on June 11, the Missouri Supreme Court upheld it. By then, city schools had regained provisional accreditation but Riverview Gardens and Normandy schools were declared failing. Their students were free to attend other districts, with home districts paying tuition. Normandy voted to provide transportation to the Francis Howell district in St. Charles County. Riverview Gardens picked Mehlville and Kirkwood. Most students stayed home, but about 2,000 took the buses. Officials of the failing schools warned of financial disaster. The issue returns to the Legislature in January.
County Police Board shuffle: Floyd Warmann, longtime player in Democratic politics, resigned from the St. Louis County Police Board on Aug. 1. His lawyer said Warmann was concerned that a business opportunity might present a conflict. Then came word of board chairman Gregory Sansone’s part ownership of a subcontractor helping build the department’s new $9.2 million crime laboratory. His company, SM Mechanical, was doing $3.7 million of the work. Lawyers for County Executive Charlie Dooley, who appoints board members, had cleared the subcontract. Meanwhile, Police Chief Tim Fitch asked the FBI to look into the bidding. Sansone, insisting there was no conflict, resigned on Aug. 22. Then labor leaders objected to Dooley’s nominee to replace him, Republican Dave Spence. The County Council enraged Dooley by rejecting another of his board picks. Then Fitch surprised everyone by announcing his retirement.
Republicans can’t overcome key Nixon vetoes: Much was said of the Republican “veto-proof” majority at the Legislature in Jefferson City. Republicans easily passed a long list of favorites on gun rights, curbs on public-employee unions and — the big one — tax cuts. At session’s end, the GOP adopted a bill that would cut the top income-tax rate and corporate rates and give a 50 percent cut for businesses that “pass through” income to their owners. Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed those and 26 other bills, then went on the road to denounce the tax bill. Its backers spent big money on radio. Texas Gov. Rick Perry came to St. Louis with his low-tax pitch. As the Legislature assembled for its September veto session, everyone knew the margin would be close — Republicans held 109 House seats, exactly two-thirds, the override margin. Nixon prevailed on the three big vetoes. House Speaker Tim Jones, R-Eureka, called it a “temporary setback” and pledged another tax-cut bill in 2014. Republicans did override vetoes of lesser bills.
Illinois embraces gay marriage: In November, Illinois legislators gathered for their regular veto session and reconsidered a same-sex marriage bill that had died in the House earlier in the year. The Senate already had endorsed it by a wide margin. The opposition was in the House, where many urban black and rural legislators were, at best, reluctant to support it. Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, warned that “conservative people of faith will lose religious rights.” But supporters on Nov. 5 cobbled together 61 votes, one more than needed, making Illinois the 15th state to adopt gay marriage, which can begin June 1. Ten days later, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon issued an executive order allowing same-sex couples that file federal income-tax returns jointly to do the same in Missouri. The Missouri Constitution, amended in 2004 by a 71 percent voter margin, still declares marriage as between a man and a woman.
Red light cameras assailed in court: Seen as a boon to safety by some and a shameless cash grab by others, Missouri’s red light camera rush began in Arnold in 2006. On Dec. 17, the red light camera law there was the latest to be dealt a blow in a court. A state appeals court ruled the law, which presumes the car’s owner is behind the wheel unless it can be proven otherwise, unconstitutional. Courts handed similar setbacks to photo-enforcement programs other cities. But backers of the cameras say none of the recent line of legal rulings have invalidated a city’s right to enact a photo-enforcement ordinance, and some rulings have been contradictory. The issue may be headed to the Missouri Supreme Court.