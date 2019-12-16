It's no contest when picking the biggest local news story of the year — it's the one that was a big national and even international story this year. The shooting of Michael Brown, protests in Ferguson and elsewhere, the non-indictment of Darren Wilson, other police shootings and associated issues dominated headlines from August through the end of the year, and will continue to generate headlines to come. Read more about that story here.
But there were other news stories that grabbed our attention before and after the Aug. 9 shooting of Brown, from chilly weather to fiery politics, and the city's 250th birthday to a bear cub that just couldn't help nibbling on college students. Here are some of them.
Foot of snow, bitter cold:
The temperature and snow fell hard, covering the area with a foot or more of slick powder. It was 25 degrees the morning of Sunday, Jan. 5, and minus 8 only 24 hours later. In the meantime, blowing snow paralyzed roads.
The low on Monday, Jan. 6, was the coldest here in 18 years. Closings were almost universal for schools and common among businesses — as if anyone needed much urging to stay home. Plow crews churned through the mess, but bitter cold and stiff winds quickly covered up any gains they made.
The official total was 10.8 inches at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, a major snow for this area. Mascoutah had 15 inches, Belleville 14. St. Louis had 12.5 inches, enough to trap drivers on side streets.
And that increased Mayor Francis Slay's headache. Hundreds of city residents screamed about the long-established policy of ignoring the city's narrow residential streets, lest plow blades bury or hit parked cars. "I hear them," he said, ordering plows onto side streets.
One week later, it was 59 degrees.
Spanning the Mississippi on the Stan:
Nearly 3,000 hardy runners made the inaugural crossing over the wind-swept Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the long-discussed new way over the Mississippi River. The temperature was a brisk 19.
"The view is spectacular," said runner Suzanne DeZego of St. Louis.
Missouri and Illinois began discussing the project in 1991, although commuters had clamored for years for a way around the overworked Poplar Street bridge. Illinois commuters wanted it more than Missourians did, which is part of why it took so long.
After Illinois rejected Missouri's talk of a toll bridge, the two states reached a deal in 2008. The result is a $230-million, four-lane cable-stayed bridge north of downtown that carries Interstate 70. It opened to vehicle traffic on Feb. 9.
Naming the bridge took an act of Congress. Missouri wanted it for Stan Musial, the Cardinals' slugger who died in January 2013. Illinois wanted it to honor veterans. The compromise included both.
Motorists just call it the Stan Span.
Happy 250th birthday, St. Louis:
Learned lecturers dazzled with their knowledge. Dancing puppets delighted the kids. Actors in colonial garb replayed the first day.
Love had to wait.
St. Louis celebrated its semiquincentennial with a long weekend of events primarily at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. Contemporary scholarship claims Feb. 15, 1764, as the day St. Louis was founded on the riverfront. The bicentennial in 1964 had picked Feb. 14, but the 250th party was big enough to embrace both dates.
All weekend, children made cupcakes and watched puppet shows. Lectures attracted full houses of earnest history buffs. Gwenne Hickman of Fairview Heights, a retired French teacher, said the region's French origin was her "passion."
Regular romance had to take a weather delay. An outdoor "Burnin' Love Festival" for Valentine's Day was scratched due to ice. "Why didn't they found the city in April?" Rob Eichelberger of Creve Couer asked when the festival was finally held four days later.
Cyber trash talk in Arnold:
Three longtime critics of the Fox School District went to court, alleging that somebody had been libeling them over the internet. Anonymous postings made accusations of bestiality and child pornography.
Things got serious in April, when Jefferson County Circuit Judge Gary Kramer ordered internet providers to identify the authors.
Then came the shocker — the trash talk had been traced to computers in the homes of Superintendent Dianne Critchlow, assistant superintendent Dan Baker and William Brengle, a former assistant principal at Fox High School.
The school board met in June and put Dianne Critchlow on paid leave and fired her husband, Jamie, who also was a school employee.
In July, Dianne Critchlow agreed to retire. Through her lawyer, she said she'd had nothing to do with the offensive postings. She stayed on her $267,468 salary until October and was eligible for an additional $130,299 payout.
The board hired a new superintendent, Jim Wipke, at almost $100,000 less than Critchlow's rate, and tightened the nepotism rules that caused the original conflict. The libel suit continues.
I thee wed:
Miranda Duschack and Karen Davis stood in the mayor's office of City Hall, exchanged vows and received the city's first marriage license to a same-sex couple. City Recorder of Deeds Sharon Q. Carpenter stopped after issuing three more licenses, but the challenge officially was on in St. Louis.
Officials in the Metro East had begun issuing licenses a few weeks before, compliments of a law the Illinois Legislature had adopted in 2013. But Duschack and Davis were taking on a Missouri constitutional amendment, adopted overwhelmingly by voters in 2004, that declares marriage only between a man and a woman.
Full resolution awaits action by the Missouri Supreme Court and the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but advocates of same-sex marriage have won all the lower-court skirmishes since the Duschack-Davis nuptials. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Rex Burlison and two judges in Kansas City (state and federal) have ruled that Missouri's ban violates the U.S. Constitution.
Since Burlison's ruling Nov. 5, St. Louis city and county have been issuing marriage licenses to gay couples. St. Charles County and most others are awaiting developments.
Covering the depressed lanes after all these years:
The Gateway Arch was topped in 1965 and opened to visitors two years later. Ever since, people have had to brave the unwelcoming expanse of Memorial Drive to get there. Study after study promoted covering the noisy below-ground interstate lanes with a lid of some sort.
Tourists, meanwhile, nervously pushed baby strollers across the challenging crosswalk to reach a marvelous monument that is recognized worldwide.
A lid finally began taking shape in July with placement of the first of 40 green-painted girders across the highway lanes, which the state had closed to traffic for the weekend. Each girder weighed 14 tons and was 100 feet long. The concrete-and-steel structure was finished in December. When landscaped in the coming months, it will support a grass-covered path directly from the Old Courthouse to the sweeping lawn of the Arch grounds.
The lid is part of $380 million in improvements underway at the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial on the riverfront. Planners had hoped to finish by Oct. 28, 2015, the 50th anniversary of the Arch topping, but some work will miss deadline.
Stenger trounces Dooley in Democratic slugfest:
Charlie Dooley ran a corrupt administration. Steve Stenger defended prostitution.
So went charges hurled across the airwaves in the liveliest political campaign in St. Louis County since County Executive Charlie Dooley defeated one of his predecessors, Gene McNary, in 2004. This time, Dooley faced a challenge within his own Democratic party from County Council member Steve Stenger.
Stenger had most of the labor endorsements and county Prosecuting Attorney Robert P. McCulloch. Dooley's core backing was from the political leaders who shared his North County roots.
Dooley was on the council in 2003 when his fellow members chose him to replace the late County Executive George R. "Buzz" Westfall. Dooley was going for a third full term this year.
Stenger beat him 2-to-1 in the Aug. 5 primary and was set to take on the Republican candidate, state Rep. Rick Stream of Kirkwood. Four days later, Ferguson police officer shot Michael Brown.
Many of Dooley's longtime supporters attacked Stenger bitterly, and McCulloch's endorsement became a liability to many voters. On Nov. 4, he edged Stream by only 1,854 votes of more than 291,000 cast. Stream has filed for a recount. Stenger is scheduled to take office Thursday.
Highland teachers strike for a week:
Negotiations began in April. The Highland school board offered a pay freeze, the teachers' union wanted raises averaging 6 percent. After a six-hour session with a federal mediator, union president ShiAnne Shively called the standoff "very disheartening."
On a rainy Thursday, the Highland Education Association put up picket lines at Highland High School and the district's five other schools. It was the first strike ever for the district of 3,000 students, and the first in the Metro East since a nine-day strike in Cahokia seven years before.
The Highland Bulldogs football team, then 2-0, had to forfeit its game with Mattoon. Students planning to take the ACT that weekend had to hustle up other arrangements.
Teachers rejected a modified district offer but overwhelming accepted another that offered an average of 4.3 percent raises over three years.
Classes resumed Friday, Sept. 19, after six lost days. That was just in time for the Bulldogs to take on Jerseyville and win 42-19. The team ended its season 9-2 after losing in the playoffs Nov. 18 to Taylorville, 36-15.
Better news for blue collars:
It was tonic to the old factory town that once turned out cars and jet planes by the thousands. General Motors Corp. announced it will hire a third shift in Wentzville early next year. Boeing Corp. said it will make parts for its 777X airliner and service F-22 fighter jets at its complex in north St. Louis County.
In the early 1970s, nearly 30,000 people worked at the area's GM, Ford and Chrysler plants or factories that made parts for the assembly lines. Another 40,000 once made fighter jets and space capsules at the former McDonnell Aircraft.
Today, 2,600 people work at GM in Wentzville and 15,000 at Boeing. A third shift at GM means 750 jobs. Boeing says it eventually will add 700 more for the jumbo airliner and as many as 500 to work on F-22s, which were built by Lockheed Martin. The 15 additional F/A 18 Growlers in the new federal budget will slow the loss of jobs as Boeing fighter lines wind down.
The gains barely dent the 30,000 local factory jobs lost during the Great Recession, but is cause for some cheer in blue-collar taverns. In December 2009, the metro unemployment rate was 10.4 percent. It was 6.9 percent last January, down to 6.2 percent in October. Maybe things are getting better.
Huge night for the GOP:
Voters in Missouri padded the Republicans' legislative majority. In Illinois, they picked a Republican for governor on a night of big gains for the GOP across much of the country.
Republican Bruce Rauner, a wealthy businessman who never had been elected before, unseated Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn in Illinois by taking every county except Cook, and by snaring one third of the vote in that Democratic bastion. In Southern Illinois, Republican state Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro knocked off one-term U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville, to capture a congressional seat the GOP hadn't held since World War II.
In the Illinois Legislature, the GOP picked up one senate seat. Democrats hold big majorities as Rauner comes to town.
In Missouri, Republicans padded their veto-proof majorities in both chambers. They nearly swept the races in Jefferson County, home turf of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. The next day, Rep. Linda Black of Desloge switched to the GOP to give her new party a 118-45 House majority, nine more than needed to override a Nixon veto.
And finally, one of the weirder stories of year:
A student group arranged for a petting zoo at Washington University to offer stress relief during exam week in May. The menagerie included a baby pig, some goats and a 10-pound bear cub named Boo Boo.
The cub was a hit. Trouble was, he nipped about a dozen students. The university, fearing rabies, announced Boo Boo would have to be put down.
Students and animal lovers rallied to Boo Boo. State wildlife inspectors dug into his life story and declared that he couldn't have contacted rabies.
Boo Boo lived for a while at the St. Louis Zoo. Since September, he has been at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and, by all accounts, is prospering.