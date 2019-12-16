Smoking under attack: Kirkwood, Clayton and Lake Saint Louis began banning smoking in indoor public places as city boards in Brentwood and Creve Coeur also approved bans to take effect in January 2011, the same time that the city and a countywide prohibition began.
ABB shooting leaves four dead in January: It was a frigid morning with blowing snow when Timothy Hendron arrived at work at ABB Inc., at 4350 Semple Avenue in St. Louis, and opened fire with some of the four weapons he carried. His more than 100 shots killed three people - including Cory Wilson, his boss - and wounded five at the sprawling electrical transformer plant. Co-workers knew the 30-year ABB employee resented management, but Hendron, 51, of Webster Groves, killed himself without revealing exactly what made him snap.
Fidelis declares bankruptcy; owners are sued: After halting sales of its controversial extended auto-service contracts in December 2009, Wentzville-based US Fidelis filed for bankruptcy on March 1. After creditors pored over the company's books and found little money, an independent management team sued the firm's owners — brothers Darain and Cory Atkinson — accusing them of pilfering more than $101 million. In September, the brothers agreed to a settlement requiring them to surrender virtually their entire fortunes. An investigation into possible criminal wrongdoing continues.
Alisa Maier abducted, then found: Everybody in the St. Louis region was looking for a missing girl after 4-year-old Alisa Maier disappeared July 5 from her front yard in Louisiana, Mo. But it was the discovery of what seemed to be a little boy 26 hours later in Fenton that got her back. The kidnapper had changed Alisa's appearance and freed her. Evidence led to convicted sex offender Paul S. Smith, who killed himself at home in Hawk Point as police closed in. Detectives also linked him to the murder of a businessman in Hawk Point during one of a series of burglaries.
ATM Solutions heist: Four masked men overpowered two guards at ATM Solutions before dawn, hauling an estimated $9 million in cash from the office at 3721 Grandel Square in St. Louis' biggest cash holdup. The next day, police caught a man with $1.25 million in his car trunk, beginning a series of arrests of potential suspects who were held on other charges. One escaped from jail and was recaptured. Later, two teens said to be related to a robber were kidnapped for ransom and released unhurt. Three people have been charged with hiding ATM loot but no one has been charged with the heist itself.
Blagojevich convicted of lying to feds: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who had been indicted in a corruption scandal that led to his impeachment, was convicted Aug. 17 in federal court in Chicago of one count of lying to investigators. A jury deadlocked on 23 other corruption allegations. Although a majority of jurors voted to convict Blagojevich on most of the counts, one juror refused to go along, saying that although Blagojevich seems "rambling" and "narcissistic," he didn't seem guilty to her. The government plans to retry him in early 2011.
Arch redesign gets a design: Decades of yearning for a better link between downtown and the Gateway Arch inspired a design competition to create sweeping changes in the riverfront park. Boosters created CityArchRiver2015 to oversee the competition, with a goal of completing work by Oct. 28, 2015, the 50th anniversary of topping the Arch. On Sept. 22, the group announced that its judges had chosen MVVA, headed by Michael Van Valkenburgh, from 49 entries. MVVA is preparing a budget, due in January. Plans include a landscaped lid over Interstate 70, a widened cobblestone levee and trails through wetlands on the East St. Louis riverfront.
GOP wins Senate seats in Missouri, Illinois: Republicans, taking advantage of voter unrest, took the top two prizes Nov. 2 in Missouri and Illinois, with Roy Blunt in Missouri and Mark Kirk in Illinois winning open U.S. Senate seats. (Kirk's win was for the seat formerly held by President Barack Obama.) Democrats took solace by keeping the governor's mansion in Illinois. Pat Quinn won a close contest that wasn't decided for three days. In Missouri, Republicans won a record 106 seats in the House.
Gateway International Raceway closes: Gateway International, opened to great promise in 1997, faltered when Indycar owners removed the track in Madison from their schedule. It survived on stock car and drag races but never landed a top-tier NASCAR event. Parking was poor at the cramped site, along Interstate 55-70 at Route 203, and courts nixed a plan to condemn neighboring land to expand. With the recession gutting fans' wallets, owners locked the gates Nov. 3 and put the place up for sale.
Olin moves East Alton jobs: The Olin Corp. promised seven years of job security to ammunition makers in East Alton if they would accept a pay freeze and reduced benefits two years into their three-year contract. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members rejected it Nov. 2 in a 593-470 vote. The next day, the company announced it would move 1,000 jobs to its Oxford, Miss., plant, in a right-to-work state. The transition might take years, the company said. Olin was expected to keep its 800 chemical division workers in East Alton.
Progress made on Ballpark Village, Kiel: One long-awaited downtown project gets a new promise, another finally gets started on a renovation. On Dec. 3, Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said the club had arranged financing for Ballpark Village, subject to tax subsidies. The development was promised 10 years ago in the pitch for the new Busch Stadium. No date had been set for construction. But work is under way in old Kiel Opera House, where curtains fell in 1991. On July 12, Blues owner Dave Checketts completed a $79 million deal to restore it. The deal includes money from Peabody Energy Corp., which bought renaming rights.
Last of the tow case sentencings: Cop-gone-bad Kevin Shade was last of four men sentenced in the case of S&H Parking Systems, a company accused of cheating the city and owners and buyers of cars impounded for police, and bribing at least one officer. Prosecutors said the investigation collapsed when Shade stopped helping the FBI. He got 27 months in prison for fraud, tow company manager Gregory P. Shepard got 10 months for fraud and bribery, and company owners William and Kenneth Bialczak got a year each for tax evasion. Questions remained about whether other police officers took bribes or favors.