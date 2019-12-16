On the night of Jan. 10, Gov. Eric Greitens stood before legislators in the Missouri House chamber and promised to unveil the “boldest state tax reform in America.” But something else was troubling him. § Barely an hour later, KMOV (Channel 4) broadcast a report alleging the governor had taken a partly nude photo of a woman in 2015 and threatened to release it if she revealed their affair. Greitens and his wife, Sheena, issued a statement confirming the affair. His lawyer denied the blackmail allegation. § Less than five months later, Greitens resigned, calling himself the victim of “legal harassment.” § Greitens, a native of Maryland Heights and a former Navy SEAL, burst into politics with a carefully choreographed campaign for governor in 2016 that featured lots of military-style gunfire and a grand promise to crush corruption. But his hypocrisy over campaign finance — he doggedly refused to identify many of his own donors after pledging to do otherwise — caused tension with the GOP legislative majority. § An investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, led to an indictment. A grand jury accused him of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nonconsensual cellphone photo of his partly clad lover. Greitens assembled a dream team of defense lawyers, including former federal prosecutors and a former St. Louis judge. § Back at the Capitol, a legislative committee took riveting testimony.
Gardner bypassed St. Louis police and hired William Don Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to do her investigative work. But they had to admit that the video recorder they used while questioning the woman had malfunctioned. Tisaby swore he took no notes. When an IT specialist recovered the video, it showed Tisaby with pen and pad. The dream team pounced, demanding to question Gardner under oath.
On May 14, three days into jury selection for Greitens’ trial in St. Louis, Gardner dropped the charge after the judge ruled she had to testify about Tisaby, who already had taken the Fifth Amendment. Greitens was ecstatic.
But numerous GOP legislators called for his impeachment and demanded information on his campaign finances. On the morning of May 29, a judge in Jefferson City ordered Greitens to hand over the records. That afternoon, he resigned.
He was replaced by Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, an Ozarks farmer and former sheriff and legislator.
St. Louis polishes its image
Two monuments to St. Louis’ place in the world look much improved, largely compliments of hefty private donations.
At the Gateway Arch National Park, two improvements were completed — the long-discussed “lid” connecting the Arch grounds with downtown and a new, bigger underground museum. Ten blocks west, the 80-year-old Soldiers Memorial reopened after a two-year, $30 million renovation and expansion of its exhibits.
St. Louisans had discussed bridging the below-ground-level “depressed lanes” of Interstate 70 (now part of Interstate 44) since the Arch was completed in 1965. The new “park over the highway,” or lid, is a block wide and directly connects Luther Ely Smith Park with the Arch grounds.
Opened on a rainy, chilly March 26, it gives pedestrians traffic-free passage to the underground museum, which reopened four months later and is 50 percent larger than the original museum. The new one is arranged as a walking trail of exhibits offering a much richer story of Native American residents, frontier colonists and the explosive growth and tensions of a booming river city.
The new museum, at $176 million, is the largest single part of the $380 million effort to reshape the riverfront park. Private donations covered about two-thirds of the cost.
The formal opening was marred when none of the dignitaries who helped to cut the ribbon on July 3 were people of color. Organizers quickly apologized, and a group of black elected leaders organized another ceremony two days later. The episode earned St. Louis national headlines.
Reopening Soldiers Memorial at 13th and Chestnut streets went off crisply on Nov. 3. The top-to-bottom restoration doubled museum space and put the memorial under management of the Missouri History Museum, which expanded and reorganized the exhibits. The city built the memorial for $1 million in 1938 to honor soldiers who fought in World War I, and expanded its grounds to include subsequent wars.
A philanthropy of the family of Enterprise Rent-A-Car founder Jack Taylor paid for most of the work. Taylor, who died in 2016, flew a Hellcat fighter from the carrier Enterprise in World War II.
The perils of travel by app
Passengers have shared their lives with cabdrivers for decades. But passengers in a local Uber driver’s truck unwittingly had their conversations livestreamed to a gaggle of video voyeurs. Anonymous viewers shared snarky comments about the passengers’ looks.
Such are the perils of cutting-edge transportation, another clash between convenience and intrusiveness in the dizzying growth of the gig economy. Add the proliferation on St. Louis streets this year of phone-app rides on rented bicycles and motor scooters, some of which get left in inconvenient places. Zipping scooters make trouble for motorists, joggers and grandmas walking dogs. Reports of scooter-related injuries jumped.
With the bikes and scooters, users unlock rides with their phones and charge their personal accounts, then leave them wherever they are finished riding.
The livestreaming Uber incident made national news in July, when the Post-Dispatch published articles about Uber driver Jason Gargac, of Florissant, who had cameras in his Silverado to broadcast the doings of his passengers. Some were drunk. Others complained about friends, relatives and bosses. Names and addresses were revealed on Gargac’s stream, channeled through a website called Twitch. Gargac got tips from Twitch users in addition to his Uber fares.
The issue blew up among Uber users who felt violated. Uber and Lyft, a rival ride service, “deactivated” Gargac. Uber changed its livestreaming policy this fall. Lyft didn’t respond. Twitch removed Gargac’s 180-hour video archive, but other examples of livestreaming drivers popped up around the country.
Missouri law doesn’t require mutual consent for one party to record another. And drivers can use cameras to monitor passengers for personal safety.
Just as in the days of Brooklyn Bridge salesmen, the lesson never changes: Buyer beware.
Missouri rejects ‘right to work’
In 1978, Missouri voters resoundingly defeated a bid by Missouri business interests to adopt a “right to work” law. When Republicans gained control of the Missouri Legislature, the idea was revived. And when then-Gov. Eric Greitens signed a right-to-work bill as one of his first acts in 2017, business leaders thought they finally had prevailed.
Labor unions and Missouri voters had a different idea.
A petition drive organized by labor forced the issue — called Proposition A — onto the ballot, and the Legislature set the date for the Aug. 7 primary. On that day, a state that had greatly preferred President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016 rejected right to work by more than 2-to-1, which was stronger than the whipping its voters gave the idea in 1978.
“We just got blown out,” said Dan Mehan, director of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a longtime champion of right to work.
The law he seeks, already in effect in 27 states, prevents labor contracts from requiring covered employees to pay dues or fees. Mehan says workers should not be compelled to pay a union to hold their jobs. Union supporters say the real goal is to cripple unions financially and sow division among workers.
Opponents rolled up $15 million in donations, mainly from national unions and liberal groups. Promoters raised less than $6 million, including $2.3 million from a Greitens campaign fund. (By election day, Greitens had resigned.)
Voters in just 15 Missouri counties approved Proposition A. St. Charles County, which preferred Trump nearly by 2-to-1 in 2016, rejected Proposition A by an even larger ratio. Undeterred, some GOP cheerleaders for right to work said they’ll try again in the Legislature next year.
Soccer push gets powerful new striker
Will the latest shot at returning big-time outdoor soccer to St. Louis finally hit the net?
St. Louis, for decades a national power in amateur and collegiate soccer, has been without a major franchise since 1977, when the former Stars played their last game. Since then, a series of efforts bloomed and wilted because nobody could, or would, build a suitable stadium.
A serious bid to join Major League Soccer in 2017 fizzled after city voters narrowly defeated a $60 million tax subsidy for a new stadium on the west end of downtown. Local soccer enthusiasts have the St. Louis FC (football club), a professional squad that plays at Soccer Park in Fenton in the United Soccer League. But it’s not the bigs.
Along came some serious money.
In October, members of the family that owns Clayton-based Enterprise Rent-A-Car announced a new pitch to MLS. This time, the prospective owners promise to build a 20,000-seat, $250 million stadium without a direct public subsidy. Carolyn Kindle Betz, a granddaughter of company founder Jack Taylor and president of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, became a leader of the effort with James Kavanaugh, the face of the 2017 bid.
The Taylors are among the deepest pockets in St. Louis, with a record of generously supporting local causes and institutions, including Washington University, the St. Louis Symphony and the Gateway Arch. In May, the company put its name on the hockey arena downtown.
“I think this is a big piece of the puzzle,” Kavanaugh said of the partnership with Enterprise.
Since then, the Missouri Department of Highway and Transportation has agreed to renew its offer to sell land west of Union Station for the stadium site. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has endorsed a list of tax breaks on such things as construction materials and tickets.
Betz and Kavanaugh hope to field a team by 2022.
Hawley unseats McCaskill
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a blunt-speaking Democrat who models herself after Missouri’s own Harry Truman, has represented an increasingly GOP-dominant state since 2006, when she unseated Republican Jim Talent by 49,000 votes.
McCaskill defeated Republican challenger Todd Akin in 2012, but that was after his gaffe about “legitimate rape.” In 2016, Trump trounced Democrat Hillary Clinton in Missouri by almost 19 percentage points.
McCaskill ran for a third term this year proclaiming herself an independent-minded moderate. A veteran of state politics, her résumé includes state legislator, Jackson County prosecuting attorney and state auditor. A native of Rolla, she has a law degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia.
Her Republican opponent was state Attorney General Josh Hawley, first elected only two years before. New to Missouri politics, Hawley was a darling in conservative intellectual circles — a former clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and writer of legal briefs in the Hobby Lobby religious-freedom case. Raised in Lexington, in western Missouri, he graduated from Stanford University and the Yale University School of Law. In 2011, he became an associate professor of law at McCaskill’s alma mater.
Hawley’s race for attorney general in 2016 included a TV ad attacking “career politicians just climbing the ladder.” McCaskill made hay when Hawley announced for senator only 10 months into his state job.
With party control of the U.S. Senate on the line, their contest quickly went national. Hawley pounded McCaskill as “just another Washington liberal” and latched on to Trump, who praised Hawley at an election-eve rally in Cape Girardeau. McCaskill pledged to work for “common ground.” She supported Obamacare; he opposed it. She voted against the Supreme Court nominations of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He endorsed them. McCaskill said Trump’s trade wars were “disastrous” for Missouri farmers; Hawley trusted Trump.
McCaskill outspent Hawley, but the result was another clear Missouri GOP victory. He received 51.4 percent to her 45.6 percent, a margin of nearly 142,000 votes. The county-by-county map closely reflected Trump’s results in 2016 — St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Boone County went for McCaskill, many rural counties went 4-to-1 for Hawley.
Tycoon vs. Tycoon, Illinois style
Out with a near billionaire, in with a real one.
On Nov. 6, Illinois voters ditched Bruce Rauner, their Republican one-term governor, for his Democratic opponent, J.B. Pritzker. It was a battle between largely self-funding rich men — Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, is said to be worth about $3.5 billion. Rauner, rated at nearly $1 billion, is a former CEO of a private investment fund.
Both men are from Chicago with thin political résumés.
When Pritzker is sworn in on Jan. 14, he will be holding public office for the first time, just as Rauner was after he was elected in 2014. Both candidates personally paid for much of their extensive TV campaigns. Pritzker blew through more than $160 million of his own money — a record in American gubernatorial politics — and Rauner spent a personal $60 million. The tycoon-vs.-tycoon contest unfolded in a state that once was famous for party-machine politics.
Rauner ran with taped recordings made by federal investigators of embarrassing conversations Pritzker had with disgraced former Democratic governor Rod Blagojevich, the latter having been an FBI target and now a federal prison inmate. But Rauner suffered from Trump’s unpopularity in deep-blue Illinois and from his protracted budget battles with the Democratic-controlled Legislature and the powerful House speaker, Mike Madigan.
Rauner was elected by promising to bring business acumen to the state’s daunting financial troubles. But the stalemate led to more than two years without a state budget. His efforts to weaken public employee unions failed. In 2017, when Rauner vetoed a budget that included a tax increase, the Legislature overrode him.
Rauner promised to reduce those tax hikes. Pritzker said he’d support higher rates on people like himself.
Pritzker won easily, gathering 54 percent of the vote. He helped the national Democratic Party pick up seven governors’ mansions across the country. Republicans now control 26.
Red Missouri goes progressive
If Missourians mainly like their candidates bright-red Republican, they also have a progressive streak when it comes to specific issues.
On Nov. 6, the state’s voters gave landslide approval to ballot issues that change the rules on government ethics and legislative redistricting, grant a right to medical marijuana and boost the state minimum wage. Each issue received approval ratios of nearly 2-to-1. But challenges are expected on the issues of ethics and minimum wage, and it will take a while to make medical marijuana available.
On marijuana, voters managed to find their way through a haze of three competing and complicated ballot issues to pick a constitutional amendment that outlines state control and a sales tax at 4 percent, with the money going to veterans’ health care. Voters rejected a competing amendment that would have granted control to a single doctor in Springfield and a proposition that the Legislature could have amended.
With 65 percent of the vote, Missouri became the 33rd state to allow medical marijuana. The Illinois Legislature joined the club in 2013.
Missourians also voted by 62 percent to raise the state’s minimum wage. Urban areas gave overwhelming support to both issues. The few counties in opposition are decidedly rural.
The proposition will raise the state minimum wage of $7.85 an hour to $8.60 on Jan. 1, gradually rising to $12 by 2023. Labor and Democratic groups circulated a petition to force the issue onto the ballot, then followed up with a vigorous TV and grassroots campaign. Opponents sat back, but threatened post-election challenges.
That’s because the Legislature can change the minimum-wage proposition, which isn’t a constitutional amendment. In 2017, the GOP legislative majority nullified local minimum-wage hikes in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Business groups also have their postelection sights on a constitutional amendment, adopted by 62 percent of voters, that limits campaign contributions and creates a new, less partisan system for drawing legislative districts. There is precedent — courts struck down some campaign-finance limits that Missouri voters adopted just two years ago.
Clang, clang, clang (finally) goes the trolley
After an absence of 52 years, streetcars are back in St. Louis.
The Loop Trolley, brainchild of longtime University City Loop promoter Joe Edwards, had its inaugural trundle along Delmar Boulevard on Nov. 16. There hadn’t been such a sight in St. Louis since 1966, when the Hodiamont streetcar made its last run through north St. Louis. In the 1920s, the city was webbed with nearly 500 miles of streetcar track.
The 2.2-mile Loop Trolley line runs along Delmar and DeBaliviere Avenue, from the History Museum at Forest Park through the Delmar entertainment strip to the University City library. (The region’s MetroLink has operated since 1993, but it has its own right of way and operates like a railroad.)
After all the trouble getting the Loop Trolley on line, it was maddeningly fitting to have a bureaucratic snafu on Day One. There also was the embarrassment of a crime scene.
University City refused to let the trolley cross the city border with St. Louis because its backers hadn’t put up a $300,000 bond or fixed a few things along the line. Later that day, an auto accident followed by gunfire at DeBaliviere and Forest Park Parkway blocked the track with yellow police tape.
Most passengers were forgiving. Said Jeanne Bethmann, 60, of St. Peters, “It brings the new generation to see how the older generation used to travel.“
Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill tavern and the Pageant music hall on Delmar, had promoted the idea since the late 1990s to boost the entertainment area. The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District won a $25 million federal grant and, along with other financing, began construction in 2015. Clayco donated $500,000 to fill the last funding gap.
One week after the inaugural run, the trolley began covering all 2.2 miles. A relieved Edwards called it a “glorious day.”
St. Louis County split widens
At the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton, the year ended the way it began, with acrimony over the county budget. It also ends with two port authority boards, each claiming legitimacy. It’s all about the widening feud between County Executive Steve Stenger and the County Council, with no end in sight.
The council and Stenger have been at odds for more than two years over spending authority, development projects and other issues. Stenger says the executive’s broad authority in the County Charter gives him the final say on most issues. But he also faces a hostile council with a demonstrated ability to override his vetoes, even with Democrats holding a 4-3 council majority. Since voters created the County Council in 1950, overriding vetoes has been the council’s big gun.
It used that power in a 6-1 vote to adopt the current 2018 budget. Stenger retaliated on Jan. 3 by withholding money from the council’s own operations. It was a strike at the council’s effort to hire staff for its in-house auditor, a post the executive does not control.
“I am hoping that reasonableness prevails,” Stenger told KMOX radio. Council Chairman Sam Page, a fellow Democrat, called Stenger’s move “petty and illegal.”
Trouble simmered as Stenger campaigned for renomination, narrowly edging a vigorous challenge by Mark Mantovani in the Aug. 7 primary. Voters rejected the council’s request to hire its own staff attorney. But Democrats in the mid-county 5th Council District dumped incumbent Pat Dolan, Stenger’s last reliable council ally, for Lisa Clancy of Maplewood, who has “concerns” with Stenger’s performance.
The council then placed a charter amendment on the Nov. 7 ballot to increase its budget powers. Stenger vetoed it at 4:59 p.m. on deadline day to submit issues to voters. A judge ordered it onto the ballot anyway.
Stenger directed a $230,000 campaign to thwart the council’s plan. He breezed to re-election, but voters approved the amendment resoundingly.
One day later, both Stenger and the council nominated competing membership lists for the county Port Authority board, a development agency. The dispute landed in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
There’s more: Voters Nov. 7 also endorsed creating a commission in 2019 to review the charter for possible changes. Stenger and the council each get to appoint seven commissioners.