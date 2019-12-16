Gateway Arch plans take shape: Promoters of reshaping the landscape of the Gateway Arch riverfront park took the stage at America's Center downtown and announced the grand plan would cost $578 million, or something close. Walter Metcalfe, leader of a foundation backing the effort, urged the 400 in attendance not to succumb to sticker shock.
"This is not wildly expensive for what we are going to go get," Metcalfe said.
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates of New York won the design competition the year before. On Dec. 21, the project received a $20 million grant toward building the long-discussed "lid" to get pedestrians over Interstate 70's depressed lanes. Officials warned that the overall project may be scaled down but still want to get most of it done by Oct. 28, 2015, the 50th anniversary of topping the Arch.
Stan at the White House: "This is the greatest day I had in my life."
That's a tall statement from someone who hit 475 home runs, had a lifetime batting average of .331 and made the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. But those were the words of the No. 1 Cardinal, Stanley Frank Musial, after President Barack Obama honored him with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the White House.
Musial, 90 that day, wore a Cardinals-red blazer and was accompanied by his wife, Lil, and their four children.
Ever the entertainer, he warmed up with White House staff with a worthy tune on his harmonica: "Take Me out to the Ball Game."
Death penalty abolished: Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn turned a moratorium into an abolition and then ordered a last commutation.
Quinn, a Democrat and former supporter of the death penalty, signed into law a prohibition of death sentences after July 1. The Illinois Legislature had done its part in January by narrow margins - the House passed it 60-54, the minimum "yes" vote necessary.
As weeks passed, handicapping Quinn's thoughts on whether he would sign or veto became regular fodder in Springfield.
"It is impossible to create a perfect system, one that is free of all mistakes." Quinn said in finally explaining his decision. He then reduced to life the sentences of 15 inmates facing execution.
In 2000, then-Gov. George Ryan declared a moratorium on executions after 13 death sentences were overturned in court.
Political stumbles: Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a former state auditor who had made taxpayer accountability her hallmark issue on Capitol Hill, acknowledges she failed to pay personal property taxes on her private plane parked in Chesterfield. McCaskill promptly paid the bill once she discovered her obligation to St. Louis County, which was nearly $320,000 with penalties and interest. But the political turbulence stemming from the incident would linger.
Just a few weeks later, the Post-Dispatch disclosed that Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder charged the state for hundreds of nights in St. Louis area hotels while he attended various events. Kinder later reimbursed the state about $54,000. But just a few months later, a picture of him with an ex-stripper in a local bar would surface, and Kinder would eventually admit that he had visited strip clubs as a younger man. The political fallout would prompt to drop out of the race for governor and focus instead on retaining his job as the state's No. 2.
Tornadoes leave path of destruction: It felt like a replay from three months earlier. The warnings on TV screens pulsed in red. People scrambled for basements or what cover they could manage. Somehow, they all made it.
Tornadoes blew across the northern part of the metro area on the evening of Good Friday. One blasted a 21-mile path from Maryland Heights to Granite City. That tornado, the wildest, struck about 8 p.m. with winds of 170 mph, exploding houses, shattering windows at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and ripping roofs, trees and power lines.
In St. Louis County, 2,811 homes were damaged, including 263 later condemned by inspectors.
Three months earlier, on New Year's Day, the region had awoken to learn the full scope of storms that had swept through the area the night before and had similarly damaged hundreds of homes and buildings in Sunset Hills and other communities.
Coleman found guilty: The crowd outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo grew larger as the deliberations inside entered a 15th hour. The spectators were quiet but perplexed, and getting uneasy.
At stake was the guilt of Christopher Coleman, 34, accused of murdering his wife, Sheri, and their two young sons, Garett and Gavin, on May 5, 2009, in their home in Columbia, Ill. The motive was as lurid as the crimes ghastly - that he wanted a new life with his mistress and still keep his $100,000 salary as a bodyguard for televangelist Joyce Meyer of Fenton.
Coleman didn't testify. The jury found him guilty on the second anniversary of the murders. As deputies drove him away during a light rain, the crowd outside cheered. He is serving life without parole.
US Fidelis brothers indicted: Once they owned such things as a $27 million mansion, a 50-foot yacht, a $144,000 Bentley and a fleet of custom go-karts. Inside the St. Charles County Courthouse, they wore shackles before making bonds of $250,000 each.
A grand jury had indicted brothers Darain and Cory Atkinson on charges of consumer fraud, stealing and selling insurance without a license. They had become rich through their telemarketing company, US Fidelis in Wentzville, which hustled auto-service contracts until everything fell apart in 2009.
The grand jury alleged the company lied during sales pitches, charged unauthorized fees, kept refunds and other offenses. Because both have felony records, Darain Atkinson faces life, and his brother 15 years, if they are convicted.
Jury leaves Blagojevich 'stunned': Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of so many words, could manage only a few this time.
"I, frankly, am stunned," he told reporters after a federal jury in Chicago found him guilty of 17 acts of wire fraud, attempted extortion and other offenses.
Jurors had deliberated for 10 days. Blagojevich, always buoyant and gabby, had reason for optimism before the verdict. A previous jury had deadlocked on all but one count. He had hoped to overturn that setback with an acquittal the second time around.
Blagojevich, elected governor in 2002 and re-elected in 2006, was ousted by the Legislature in 2009 after having been accused of trying to sell an appointment to fill President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat.
Sentenced later to 14 years, Blagojevich became the fourth former Illinois governor sent to prison.
Heat wave: The temperature reached 97 degrees. That evening, Mitsunari Uechi, 51, collapsed and died in his sweltering mobile home in Granite City. He had been trying to arrange repairs for a broken air conditioner.
The high reached 100 the next day and equaled or exceeded that mark on 14 more days through early September. Eighteen more area residents died of heat-related illnesses. The hottest day was Sept. 1, when the high reached 104.
The National Weather Service, which calls the months of June, July and August the summer "season" for its historical files, declared it the fourth warmest on record, primarily because overnight lows were warmer than several blistering summers that had killed more people.
Federal courthouse floods: In a $200 million courthouse that was barely a decade old, a fitting on a toilet pipe came loose. More than 8,000 gallons of water cascaded down 17 floors and into the basement of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, 111 South 10th Street. A worker discovered the mess about 5:15 a.m.
The water flooded nearby hallways and offices, then found its way through walls to the lower floors. It ruined carpets and custom millwork, felled high ceiling panels and ruined wiring and electronics. Kathy Schroeder, assistant to U.S. Magistrate Judge Terry Edelman, said, "It looked like it was raining in there."
Repairs estimated at $10 million are still under way, and six courtrooms remain out of service in the 29-story courthouse. Among planned improvements is a new system to detect and stop any internal flooding in the future.
Honoring the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: In Brentwood, volunteers gathered to clean up a park. In O'Fallon, Mo., residents turned out to pack donated item to send to troops overseas. In Bethalto, they waved to floats at a parade.
The 10-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks spurred a series of ceremonies and events across the region.
In Forest Park, fluttering American flags filled Art Hill, one for each of the Americans who had been murdered one decade before. Rick and Susie Randall of Kirkwood had come up with the idea after reading about a similar display in California.
Companies here, including Pace Properties, where Rick Randall works, donated money and materials for the nearly 3,000 flags, each on a pole 10 feet high. Sale of the flags raised $100,000 for the Missouri Friends of Injured Marines.