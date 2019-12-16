RED ALL OVER
Much like their counterparts in Washington, Missouri Republicans took even tighter control of the reins of government this fall, including claiming the top prize, the governor’s office.
The GOP already had a veto-proof majority in both chambers of the Legislature, but Gov. Jay Nixon had stubbornly held onto the top post for eight years. That ended with the victory of political newcomer Eric Greitens and a sweep of the other five statewide offices. Four of those six posts were snatched from the Democrats.
Greitens is a former Navy SEAL who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and then founded a nonprofit to help veterans find their footing as civilians. He is expected to push a conservative agenda, likely ensuring passage of so-called “Right to Work” legislation that will curb the power of unions, and has vowed to bring ethics reforms to a state where voters, if not lawmakers, appear to be strongly supportive. On the same day they chose Greitens, Missouri voters overwhelmingly supported a measure putting limits on campaign donations, something the Legislature had failed to do.
Ken Warren, political scientist at St. Louis University, gave the credit for the GOP’s sweep in Missouri to its national standard bearer. “[Donald] Trump really connected [in] Missouri. He had coattails. There’s no question,” Warren said.
In the St. Louis region, perhaps the biggest surprise of the election actually came in the August primary. That’s when state Rep. Kim Gardner outpolled her Democratic rivals to replace St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce, clearing the path for an easy victory in the general election and for becoming the city’s first black top prosecutor. Among those vanquished was Joyce’s preferred successor.
Yes, even as the state became a deeper shade of red on political maps, St. Louis remained a dot of blue.
MONSANTO, SCOTTRADE SOLD
Two of St. Louis’ marquee business names — Monsanto and Scottrade — got gobbled up by other companies in mega-mergers this year.
Creve Coeur-based Monsanto, an agribusiness giant, was sold to Germany-based pharmaceutical company Bayer AG in a $66 billion deal announced in September and approved by shareholders this month. The sale still needs the approval of federal regulators but could be done by the end of next year. How Monsanto’s 4,100 workers in the St. Louis region will fare in the merger remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, many of the people employed by Town and Country-based Scottrade stand to be losers in its $4 billion acquisition by TD Ameritrade of Omaha, Neb. Scottrade has 1,800 on its payroll, but when the merger of the two discount brokerages was announced in October, the buyer said it expected to have 500-1,000 jobs in St. Louis after the regulatory hurdles are cleared.
While TD Ameritrade might have a smaller economic presence here than the company it swallowed, its name will still be big. The company’s moniker will replace Scottrade in giant letters on the downtown hockey arena where the St. Louis Blues play.
ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER BUDGET BATTLE
Illinois’ political powers continued their standoff over the state budget. Almost two years after taking office, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has so far failed in his attempts to coax the state’s Democratic power brokers, especially longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan, to accept his terms for shoring up state finances that are now more than $5 billion in the red. Meanwhile, the state has been without an official budget since July 2015, instead passing partial spending plans while leaving many bills unpaid, programs unfunded and the state’s credit rating in the tank.
Rauner wasn’t on the ballot in November, but he used riches from his business career to help fund the campaigns of fellow Republicans. His assistance wasn’t enough to seize either legislative chamber from the Democrats’ grip, but their party lost four House seats and its supermajority.
The governor is demanding that Democrats agree to his agenda, including term limits and a property tax freeze, at the negotiating table. Democrats refuse to start budget talks with preconditions. Illinoisans are left to wonder if their state will ever make its way out of its financial morass.
NGA STAYS IN STL
Despite an enticing offer to move across the river, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency opted to keep its western headquarters in St. Louis. Construction on the $1.75 billion project, the largest federal one in the city’s history, is expected to begin in the middle of next year.
Instead of picking up stakes and heading for a free site next to Scott Air Force Base near Mascoutah, the agency will move from its current cramped quarters on the river just south of downtown to 100 acres northwest of downtown. The new spot is in a section of the city that has seen its population dwindle and its crime rate rise in recent decades.
Not surprisingly, the decision to keep the agency and its more than 3,000 jobs here and rejuvenate a struggling neighborhood thrilled St. Louis officials and Missouri’s congressional delegation. But some longtime residents of the area were none too happy about being forced to take buyouts to make room for the plum project.
Also angered were elected officials in the Metro East, some of whom alleged bias and flaws in the site selection process. In the view of St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern: “This playing field was not level. There was a thumb that was on the scale the whole time.”
SLAY: 16 YEARS IS ENOUGH
Just as the final year of his fourth term in office was beginning, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay announced that it would be his last. The mayor’s decision came as a surprise to many who thought he would extend his record-setting and generally scandal-free run as the city’s chief executive for at least one more term. What life after City Hall might have in store for Slay is unknown. He hasn’t disclosed any plans.
But several wannabe successors began lining up as soon as Slay made his intentions known. The crowded field of candidates includes Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Lyda Krewson, Antonio French and Jeffrey Boyd. The general election for the mayor’s and other seats isn’t until April 4. But the race will probably be decided, as most city races are, in the Democratic primary on March 7.
POLITICAL DYNASTY SHAKEN
Challenges to absentee voting procedures in St. Louis ended up serving a double whammy to a family steeped in Democratic politics in St. Louis.
First, state Rep. Penny Hubbard was ousted in September after a judge ordered a do-over primary because of irregularities in the absentee votes. Her seat went to newcomer Bruce Franks Jr. A month later, her husband, Rodney Hubbard, lost his post as a Democratic committeeman in a re-do election ordered because of the same allegations. The party position went to Rasheen Aldridge Jr. In the primary, absentee votes had put the Hubbards over the top in both contests.
A federal investigation is underway into whether the voting issues cited in the primary constitute fraud.
Meanwhile, Franks and Aldridge are part of a new guard of local politicians. Both gained prominence as activists in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer.
SUSPICION MOUNTS
Pamela Hupp already figured prominently into one murder case when she became the prime suspect in another one this summer.
Hupp had been a key prosecution witness in the 2013 trial at which Russell Faria was found guilty of fatally stabbing his wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria, in their home in Lincoln County two years earlier. Just days before Betsy Faria was found dead, she had made her friend Hupp the beneficiary of a $150,000 life insurance policy. And Hupp had been the last person to see Betsy Faria alive. But Hupp had told investigators that Betsy Faria feared her husband and wanted out of the marriage.
In 2015, a judge ordered a retrial for Russell Faria because of new evidence in the case. He was acquitted in the second trial. His attorneys insisted that investigators ignored a prime suspect in the case: Hupp.
In August, Hupp was back in the headlines because of another homicide, this one at her home in O’Fallon, Mo. Hupp told police she had gunned down a stranger who had threatened her and demanded that she take him to her bank to get “Russ’ money.” But within days, police said, her story fell apart. Officials accused Hupp of having lured the man, Louis R. Gumpenberger, to her home in a bizarre scheme to divert attention from her in the ongoing investigation of Betsy Faria’s murder.
Hupp, charged with first-degree murder in Gumpenberger’s death, is jailed and awaiting trial.
RAMS LEAVE; MLS IS COURTED
St. Louis became a “two-sport town” in January, when the St. Louis Rams got approval from the NFL to pick up its goal posts and move to Los Angeles. The departure outraged fans here, most of whom focused their wrath on team owner Stan Kroenke.
The billionaire real estate developer had cited a clause in the team’s lease agreement for the Edward Jones Dome to demand that public officials renovate it to “top tier” quality in order to keep the team. Officials balked at the $700 million price tag.
Instead, a special task force proposed a $1.1 billion open-air stadium on the St. Louis riverfront — with $400 million in public funding. Kroenke snubbed that plan and cemented his status as persona non grata in St. Louis by describing the city that had been home to his team for 20 years as “struggling” and too poor to sustain three professional teams.
With the football team gone, a new push got underway to secure a Major League Soccer franchise. A plan has been floated for a $200 million stadium just west of Union Station, with much of the funding coming from the public. So far, none of that funding has been approved and Gov.-elect Eric Greitens made it clear has no interest in backing any plan with tax support, which he calls “nothing more than welfare for millionaires.”
RIVERVIEW GARDENS RESURGES
After nine years on the state’s black list, the Riverview Gardens School District got word this month that it would be getting provisional accreditation next year. The announcement was a victory for a district that has long struggled with academic and financial troubles.
Losing the state’s seal of approval had created an extra drain on the district’s coffers because a state law required it to cover the costs of students who transferred out of the district to attend school in an accredited one.
Superintendent Scott Spurgeon had made regaining accreditation his goal from the time he took the reins of the 5,200-student district in 2013. He was jubilant over its turnaround. “We could’ve just thrown in the towel for any number of reasons,” Spurgeon said. “But that’s not who we are.”
OFFICERS DOWN
Thousands of people lined the nearly 50-mile route of the funeral procession for St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder. Snyder, 33, a husband and father of a 2-year-old son, was fatally shot Oct. 6. when he was sent to investigate a disturbance in the south St. Louis community of Green Park. An 18-year-old, whose only previous run-in with the law was a marijuana case, is jailed on a first-degree murder charge in Snyder’s death.
Snyder was a four-year veteran of the department. At his packed funeral, his brother said the family didn’t discourage Snyder from donning the badge “because we knew it was his calling to serve and protect others.” After the service at St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield, a line of police vehicles stretched an estimated five miles behind the hearse that carried the young officer’s body to Godfrey for burial in his native Illinois.
The shooting was the first fatal one for the county police department in 16 years, but it followed another near-fatal police shooting in the county by only a few months. Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion, 31, was gunned down by a motorist during a traffic stop July 8. A bullet hit him in the neck, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. And just weeks after Snyder was slain, a St. Louis police officer was shot in the face by a man who pulled up next to his patrol car. That officer, Sgt. Tom Lake, was on his feet days later.
The shootings served as a grim reminder of the dangerous job law enforcers perform, and the great humility of most of them. “It’s incredible to still see the support people are giving me,” said Flamion, as people greeted him at an event in late November. “It just amazes me.”
FERGUSON ACCEPTS CONSENT DECREE
In March, the Ferguson City Council approved a consent decree with the federal Department of Justice to reform its police department. The contentious pact was reached 17 months after the north St. Louis County city because the focus of local protests and national attention following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.
Brown’s shooting shined a spotlight on allegations of racial bias by police departments and municipal courts in many of St. Louis County’s dozens of municipalities. A subsequent DOJ investigation documented constitutional violations by police in Ferguson, including searches without reasonable suspicion and arrests without probable cause.
Wesley Bell, one of two black residents who won seats in April 2015 on what had been a mostly white Ferguson City Council, saw the approval of the decree as a potential watershed moment for the racially divided city. “In many ways we are trying to repair a tear in the fabric of our city ... The fact that the world is watching us, gives us an opportunity to show what change can look like,” Bell said.
SOCIAL HOUSE OUSTED
The Delmar Loop has become a go-to entertainment destination in the region based in part on its mix of ethnic restaurants and alt-culture vibe. But its embrace of diversity proved to have limits this year when University City officials shunned Social House II. The bar and restaurant’s trademark was its risque wait staff, who were covered only in body paint from the waist up.
The joint managed to stay open for three months as city officials finagled to yank its liquor license and its operators urged a court to intervene. In June, a settlement was reached that shuttered the place and restored the Loop to its pre-Social House level of decency.