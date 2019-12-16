WELCOMING KALI
The St. Louis Zoo hadn’t had a polar bear since 2009, when 23-year-old Hope was euthanized because of a liver tumor. It wanted a new polar bear, but didn’t want to use the 90-year-old pit with the open pool and the landscape painted white to resemble snow.
The Zoo built the $16 million Polar Bear Point, incorporating the old site. It has several large glass viewing areas along its new water reservoir that allow visitors to watch a polar bear swim. The new setting is bigger than the original.
Good thing, because its new resident is Kali (pronounced Cully), who weighed 850 pounds when he was introduced to the public June 6. The male, now 2½ years, had been rescued as a cub by an Alaska Native hunter who had killed his mother.
Kali grew up at the Buffalo Zoo, then traveled to St. Louis by airplane. His antics in his 50,000-gallon “sea” have been a hit ever since.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO GRANT’S FARM?
Since 1954, the Busch family has invited visitors to its 220-acre estate in south St. Louis County. It has become a rite of summer — riding trams to see the exotic animals, feeding the baby goats and enjoying free draft beer at the Bauernhof.
When InBev snapped up Anheuser-Busch in 2008, plenty of locals worried that the new owners would close Grant’s Farm, which operates at a loss. As the trams kept rolling, farm fans relaxed.
Then came news in November of the St. Louis Zoo’s interest in buying most of the farm for $30 million, along with another split among Busch heirs (There were significant divisions when the brewery empire was sold). Billy Busch, brewer of Kraftig, wants to keep the farm in the family as a tourist attraction and add his own brewery.
The zoo wants to buy the farm, but needs voters to approve a sales tax to cover operations. A-B Inbev offered to donate $27 million to the zoo for the purchase.
Four of the six children of August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr. and his third wife, Trudy, want to sell to the Zoo and say they are concerned that brother Billy won’t be able to keep it going. They say they’ve seen plat maps of subdivisions for the area. The issue is in court.
Meanwhile, A-B Inbev says it will operate the farm as is.
THE ARCH TURNS 50
The shimmering stainless steel of the Gateway Arch was bathed in gold floodlights for its anniversary on Oct. 28 — the celebration of “topping day” in 1965, when the last wedge was fitted into the monument to cheers, music and towboat horns 630 feet below.
Visitors didn’t actually reach the observation deck until 1967, but topping day has become a key date for St. Louis’ signature landmark. Its 50th birthday became the target deadline for a $380 million reshaping of the riverfront park and underground museum, still underway. (That work, like the Arch itself, is behind its original schedule.)
On the anniversary, about 2,900 people rode to the top at $1 per ticket, the opening-day price 48 years before. Several hundred more gathered outside the Old Courthouse for upbeat speeches and music, and at the History Museum in Forest Park to meet some of the builders and enjoy a seminar on the Arch in history and culture.
Thirty of the men who built the Arch busily signed posters and other souvenirs. “My hand is cramped,” said Ken Kolkmeier, the former project manager.
Complications still arise, such as continued discussion over how to pay for rebuilding the crumbling stairs to the two park overlooks. But the long-sought “lid” now stretches across the noisy below-ground interstate lanes.
SPY vs. SPY
For 63 years, federal workers have been making maps and other secret things for the nation’s defense on the site of the old St. Louis Armory, established in 1827 near the Anheuser-Busch brewery. The 3,000 employees of National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency can’t tell their friends what they do, but they make good money. It’s a payroll any local official would covet.
The government announced it would build a $1.6 billion new home for the agency and promised to keep it in the St. Louis area.
So the agency became the object of a land and bidding war spanning the nearby Mississippi River. Missouri officials want to keep the agency and the $2.2 million its employees pay in city earnings taxes. Illinois officials want to lure it to county-owned land next to Scott Air Force Base, already their largest Metro East employer.
There have been battling press releases, rallies and op-ed pieces by elected officials. In February, St. Clair County offered the government 182 acres of free land, then sweetened its pitch with 200 more in November. St. Louis, meanwhile, has been scrambling to assemble 100 acres just northwest of downtown, including land held by North St. Louis developer Paul McKee.
The feds say they may pick a new site as early as March.
IF WE BUILD IT, WILL THEY STAY?
As 2015 began, the St. Louis Rams were fresh off another losing season, their 14th since arriving in 1995. The glory days of Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce were long ago. Stan Kroenke, a Missouri native and Wal-Mart billionaire, never spoke to local fans but made it clear his heart (and wallet) were in Los Angeles.
Gov. Jay Nixon hustled up a committee, led by former Anheuser-Busch executive David Peacock, to organize plans for a new home for the Rams. In January, as the committee was preparing colorful renderings for a $1 billion open-air stadium on the north riverfront, Kroenke announced plans for a $1.8 billion football palace near Los Angeles International Airport.
St. Louis sentiment was decidedly mixed. Fans just wanted football. But many people were soured on Kroenke and the continuing $24 million annual public tab for the Edward Jones Dome. St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said the county wouldn’t pony up this time without a public vote. Mayor Francis Slay backed both a new stadium and a vote, as required by city ordinance.
On Aug. 3, St. Louis Circuit Judge Thomas Frawley declared the ordinance invalid. Slay declined to appeal. As NFL owners mulled competing LA plans by Kroenke and a partnership of the San Diego and Oakland franchises, Peacock’s group went into high gear. Enterprise Holdings, the company of car-rental king Jack Taylor, agreed to buy the naming rights and call it National Car Rental Field. On Dec. 15, in a City Hall chamber packed with emotional onlookers, the Board of Aldermen voted 17-10 on a complicated stadium financing plan that still may be short of NFL requirements.
The league is to consider who gets LA next month. The Rams are committed to the Dome only until March 31.
UPHEAVAL AT OLD MIZZOU
On Sept. 12, somebody yelled a racial slur from a pickup truck at Payton Head, a black student and president of the Missouri Student Association. One month later, a white student loudly insulted members of the Legion of Black Collegians. The offender was removed from campus.
On Oct. 10, members of a new group, Concerned Student 1950 — named for the year in which blacks were allowed to attend Mizzou — blocked the car of University of Missouri System President Timothy M. Wolfe in the homecoming parade. He became the focus of student ire.
On Nov. 2, Jonathan Butler, a black graduate student and son of a railroad executive, announced a hunger strike until Wolfe stepped down. The issue exploded across the state five days later, when Mizzou football players refused to play until Butler got his demand.
Within the week, Wolfe resigned, Columbia campus Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin was demoted and football coach Gary Pinkel announced retirement at season’s end. In a bizarre turn for a university noted for its journalism school, mass communications assistant professor Melissa Click and Janna Basler, a campus Greek Life official, confronted journalists at a campus rally and ordered them to leave. That, too, went viral.
The Board of Curators chose as interim president Michael Middleton, the university’s first black law professor and a founder of the Legion of Black Collegians back in his college days. He promised to work on the issue of race on campus. The football team returned to the field and went 1-2 on Pinkel’s last games.
THE HOMICIDE TOLL RISES AGAIN
The headlines, most of them small, were numbingly similar and frequent: Body found in alley. Body found in car. Shots fired from passing car. Man shot to death. Mother shot at busy playground.
As 2015 nears an end, the tally in the city of St. Louis stood at 188 homicides, the highest in two decades. It surpassed 2014 in October. There is small comfort in restating the record of 267 homicides, set in 1993.
Murder numbers rise and fall with the years. There were 73 in the city in 2003, the lowest in generations. Two years later, the body count was 131. Police officials and criminologists never are entirely sure why. Officers flood high-crime areas, or “hot spots,” but can’t make it stop.
Sometimes, residents are moved to action. Since May, the Rev. Kenneth McKoy, paster of Progressive AME Zion Church, has led a group walking through high-crime neighborhoods at night, offering food and prayers to anyone who will talk with them. McKoy said he was tired of presiding over funerals of murder victims.
“We all have a greater chance of getting shot if we don’t get engaged,” he said. As he led his group through a walk one night in December, a young stranger thanked them and said, “You all be safe.”
In the following week, five more people were murdered in St. Louis.
LANDFILL SMOLDERS, TENSION GROWs
In 1973, a hauler dumped radioactive waste in a landfill in Bridgeton. Five years ago, an underground fire was discovered in a neighboring waste dump. Keeping fire and nuclear waste separate is a goal everyone agrees upon.
Just how to do that is a question that lingers with the foul odor. Republic Services of Phoenix, which bought the landfills in 2008, prefers capping the smoldering Bridgeton Landfill and installing a firebreak barrier to West Lake Landfill, which holds low-level waste from work in St. Louis on America’s first nuclear bombs. Activists and neighbors want the material hauled away, a much more expensive proposition.
In September, Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, the likely Democratic nominee for governor next year, reported the fire getting closer. That contradicted Republic, against which Koster has a lawsuit. KMOX radio disclosed a St. Louis County evacuation plan for the area, and four area school districts sent letters to parents outlining emergency plans.
More than 500 people showed up at a community meeting. “I’m 16 and I’m already worried about my future,” said a sophomore from Pattonville High School, which is located 2 miles away. A brush-fire call at West Lake Landfill added to tension.
Koster later called it a “relief” that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the situation poses no exposure risk. The EPA plans to choose a solution in 2016.
SCANDAL IN THE MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
For weeks, there were rumors in the Missouri Capitol of something untoward between a legislator and female college intern. In April, Missouri Southern State University in Joplin pulled its interns without explanation.
For decades, students at Missouri universities have earned credit hours working for legislators in Jefferson City. They do research, take phone calls, deliver messages and scurry down Capitol hallways.
On May 13, the Kansas City Star published racy text messages between House Speaker John Diehl, R-Town and Country, and a Missouri Southern intern. In one he wrote, “God I want you right now.” She replied, “I wish you could have me right now.”
Diehl, 49 and a real estate lawyer, met with fellow Republicans in a closed caucus, then issued a statement taking “full responsibility” for his action. “I ask for forgiveness,” said the married father of three sons. He resigned the next day as the legislative session was ending. The intern, Katie Graham, 19, of Joplin, identified herself and thanked friends for their help “in this difficult time.”
There were calls to strengthen protocols. In July, two more interns said they had been propositioned and harassed by Sen. Paul LeVota, D-Independence. LeVota, 47 and married father of two daughters, denied the accusations but soon resigned.
In October, after prodding from Democrats, a House committee strengthened rules on harassment and professional conduct. The Senate already had similar rules. Next month, all 163 House members will attend training on the issue.
TWO SUICIDES
Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich breezed to re-election in November 2014 with 73 percent of the statewide vote. Two months later, he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor, saying he knew “the good, the bad, the ugly” of Missouri government.
For weeks, Schweich, 54, was increasingly bothered by what he considered a whispering campaign calling him Jewish, the religion of one of his grandfathers. Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, a mentor to Schweich and fellow Episcopalian, urged him not to go public, saying any accusation he made would reflect upon him, not his detractors.
On the morning of Feb. 26, Schweich called two reporters and asked them to drop by his house. Then, while his wife was on the phone with someone else, she suddenly screamed, “He shot himself!” His death by a single shot to the head was ruled a suicide.
Danforth, a priest, gave the eulogy at Schweich’s funeral March 3 at the Church of St. Michael and St. George. He was scathing in his attack upon dirty politics, denouncing “any whisper of anti-Semitism.” He added bluntly: “Words can kill.”
State GOP party chairman John Hancock, the main focus of Schweich’s complaint, insisted that he might have referred to Schweich as being Jewish in passing, but meant nothing by it. Hancock quietly rebuffed calls for his resignation. Mike Kelley, a Democrat and Hancock’s partner on KMOX broadcasts, came to his defense.
Barely one month later, Spence Jackson, who had been Schweich’s media director, committed suicide in his apartment in Jefferson City. Jackson, 44 and a longtime GOP communications person, left a note expressing concern about unemployment. Investigators drew no direct connection between the two suicides.
ILLINOIS’ TREASURY TROUBLES MOUNT
Bruce Rauner, a Republican and former chairman of a Chicago equity firm and novice to politics, unseated Gov. Pat Quinn in November 2014 by sweeping every county but Cook. He campaigned as a champion of business-style fiscal sense in a state swamped by more than $110 billion in unmet pension liability.
At his inauguration on Jan. 12 in Springfield, he said, “business as usual is over,” and called for all Illinoisans to “share in the sacrifice.” He had promised to go after public-employee unions, powerful allies of the state’s Democrats. But his opposition holds strong majorities in both chambers of the Illinois Legislature.
It hasn’t gone so well for either side. The 2015 legislative session ended in May in a standoff over a proposed $36 billion budget, itself underfunded by $3 billion. Rauner demanded changes in operations. Democrats refused to oblige.
Rauner halted $700 million in state construction, including $53 million in work at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The state announced it would have to send IOUs for lottery winnings over $25,000. When players headed for neighboring states, Illinois cut the maximum payout to $600. The state announced that it was up to motorists to remember when their license plates were up for renewal. No more reminders by mail.
On Dec. 2, Rauner and legislative leaders finally met and agreed upon $3.1 billion for angry lottery winners and aid to local communities. House Speaker Michael Madigan, veteran Chicago legislator, soon called for restoring the temporary income tax hike to 5 percent, which had expired in January. Rauner didn’t reply, but a GOP legislative ally called the idea “outrageous.”
The Legislature returns to work on Jan. 13.
FERGUSON, YEAR TWO
The tension in and about Ferguson continued, with some signs of recovery. The suburban community’s name had become shorthand nationwide for racial conflict and injustice since Michael Brown, 18, was shot to death Aug. 9, 2014, on Canfield Drive by Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson. The new year began with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch and County Executive Steve Stenger sworn into office Jan. 1 on the sixth floor of the courthouse rather than in the County Council chamber. McCulloch was the object of scorn by activists after a county grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who by then had left the police force.
Burned and looted businesses struggled to reopen. County police released videos of looting, leading to arrests. On March 4, the U.S. Justice Department issued a scathing report on the Ferguson Police Department, alleging officers targeted blacks, ignored civil rights and used unnecessary force. One week later, Ferguson Chief Thomas Jackson resigned, saying the city “needed to move forward without any distractions.”
As protesters gathered outside the station to cheer the news, two police officers were wounded by gunfire.
On April 7, city voters elected two more black council members, giving the six-member board an even split racially and rejecting two candidates promoted by activists. Brown’s family filed a wrongful-death suit and helped install a plaque where their son had died.
On Aug. 9 and 10, anniversary protests were marred by gunfire, looting and the hurling of frozen water bottles. Police shot and wounded a man who fired at them.
On Sept. 13, Gov. Jay Nixon’s special 16-member Ferguson Commission released its 198-page report, calling for 47 reforms, from consolidating suburban municipal courts to ending high-interest “predatory” lending.
Police tracked down more looters. And in October, two businesses that were destroyed by rioting in 2014 reopened — Juanita’s Fashions R Boutique and Little Ceasars Pizza. “I was sad and hurt by what happened,” said Juanita Morris. “But a sore heals.”