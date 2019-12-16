Battling plans to upgrade the Edward Jones Dome: The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, which manages the Edward Jones Dome, outlined a $124 million spiffing-up intended to keep the Rams in St. Louis. The Rams responded in May with a considerably pricier plan for the Dome, the team's home turf since 1995. The team lease, running through 2025, lets the Rams leave early if the Dome isn't in the "first tier" of National Football League stadiums by March 2015. The issue now heads to arbitration. There's been nothing definitive from Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who isn't known for many words.
Express Scripts buys rival Medco: Express Scripts, handler of mail-order prescriptions and other large-scale pharmacy services, won government anti-trust approval to buy its larger rival, Medco Health Solutions of New Jersey, for $29.1 billion. The deal made Express Scripts one of the nation's biggest corporations, with 33,000 employees and revenue of $116 billion. It also was an antidote for St. Louis' dwindling status as home to Fortune 500 companies.
Street-corner pharmacies and supermarkets tried to block the deal, but a judge in Pittsburgh tossed their lawsuit. Wall Street approved as the new company reported savings in operating costs. Express Scripts, founded in 1986, has about 5,000 employees in the St. Louis area.
Chinese lantern show dazzles the Missouri Botanical Garden: The garden opened its 12-week celebration of Chinese culture with an array of enormous glowing dragons, sailboats, flowers and other symbols of traditional China. Forty Chinese artisans set up workshops and built the 26 large-scale sculptures from silks, steel rods, porcelain plates. The works, with many individually glowing parts, depicted events and stories from China's long history. Fascinating enough as art in the daytime, the show was dazzling after the sun went down. Despite summer heat, 358,199 people passed through the gates to see the show, which ran through Aug. 19.
Cardinal Dolan comes home: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Ballwin boy in the red hat, returned to St. Louis to celebrate Mass at the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica for 1,200 hometown fans. Dolan, 62, grew up in Holy Infant Parish and and was ordained here in 1976. Made archbishop of Milwaukee in 2002, he was assigned the head of the church in New York seven years later. Last January, Pope Benedict XVI made him a cardinal — thus, the red hat. "If I could, I'd put this red hat on top of the Arch here, or on top of the Kenrick Seminary and other shrines sacred to me — like Ted Drewes Frozen Custard," he said during his homily.
Sea lions get splashy new digs at the zoo: The new Sea Lion Sound habitat and exhibit opened in the center of the St. Louis Zoo, where the old sea lion swimming tank had been. Watching them splash and perform for fish has always been a crowd favorite, and the new habitat gave visitors better views of the graceful swimmers — especially from the clear plastic tunnel that runs beneath the new 190,000-gallon saltwater pool. The $18 million feature includes a new 800-seat Sea Lion Theater.
St. Louis withers under triple-digit heat and drought: On July 7, the 10th straight day of temperatures of at least 100 degrees, the high was 107. The next day was 98, an improvement of sorts. The heat wave boiled up on June 28, when the high jumped to 108 – the hottest day here in 58 years. Metro-area health officials blamed the heat for 12 deaths. Before the worst of the heat wave finally broke in early August, there would be 14 more deaths, another day at 108 and a total of 21 days of triple-digit temperatures.
Of longer-range concern was the drought. After an unusually wet April, the skies over the Midwest dried up. St. Louis recorded only 4.4 inches of rain from May through July, almost 9 inches below normal for that period. In all, 2012 was the warmest year on average in St. Louis since record keeping began in 1874.
Akin's comment turns Senate race upside down: U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Wildwood, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, sat down with Charles Jaco of KTVI (Channel 2) to discuss his campaign to topple U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., in the November general election. Many polls had Akin in the lead. His party had a shot at retaking the Senate.
Jaco asked Akin about his opposition to abortion even in instances of rape. Akin answered that pregnancies caused by rape were rare, adding, "If it's a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down." McCaskill and the Democrats pounced. Akin apologized, but even Mitt Romney, the GOP presidential nominee, joined a growing call for Akin to step aside. Akin forged on, but his campaign never recovered, and McCaskill won by almost 428,000 votes in a state that strongly preferred Romney over President Barack Obama.
The final fall for Fidelis: Darain Atkinson, formerly the high-flying president of an auto-warranty business known as US Fidelis, went to the St. Charles County Courthouse and drew an eight-year sentence in state prison for defrauding customers. He said afterward that he took responsibility. "Talent will get you to the top, but character will keep you there," said Atkinson, 42. One week before, he had been hit with a separate eight-year sentence in federal court in downtown St. Louis, where he also was ordered to pay $4.5 million in back taxes. His brother and co-founder, Cory Atkinson, received shorter sentences for similar offenses only weeks before. Once they owned mansions, boats and luxury cars from the profits off the high-pressure sales of warranties. In July, a federal bankruptcy judge approved a deal that split $26.5 million among the company's customers and creditors.
Low, low river: Contractors made preparations near Thebes, Ill., to remove shallow rock formations in the Mississippi River that were threatening the bottoms of barges and towboats. The drought had kept the river low through the summer, but the annual wintertime reduction of water from the upper Missouri River dams imperiled Midwestern river commerce. Barge interests clamored for help, so the Army Corps of Engineers, which had been running dredges since July, went after the river-bottom rocks in December. The river has been running 10 to 15 feet below normal for the past few months.
Troubles at the History Museum: Robert Archibald, president of the Missouri History Museum for 24 years, was busy with big plans. Then came an audit critical of a land deal he engineered six years ago, involving a site owned by former Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr., followed by more stinging criticism of his compensation. The museum Board of Trustees strongly defended him, but the Board of Aldermen planned investigative hearings and donations to the museum dropped. Then, Archibald suddenly resigned, with the consolation of a $270,000 consulting contract.