A new governor for Missouri
Eric Greitens, Navy SEAL, Rhodes scholar and former Democrat, spoke at his inauguration Jan. 9 with the same zeal that propelled his out-of-nowhere quest to become Missouri governor, the only political office he has held. He promised to abolish “the culture of corruption in Jefferson City,” one of his campaign mantras.
“To those who would trouble this house for their own selfish and sinful gain, hear me now. I answer to the people,” Greitens, 43, said on the steps of the Capitol. That same day, he barred his employees from accepting gifts from lobbyists.
Working with big legislative majorities of fellow Republicans, the Maryland Heights native enjoyed some easy victories, such as limits to discrimination lawsuits and a “right-to-work” law intended to diminish unions — both longtime GOP goals. (A union-backed petition drive put right-to-work on hold until voters decide its fate next November.)
Greitens, 43, kept his campaign-era distance from the press, preferring social media for announcements. Borrowing a phrase from conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, the governor told reporters he wouldn’t submit to “drive-by” interviews in the capitol hallways.
Greitens, a former motivational speaker and author, also has encountered some limits of gubernatorial persuasion. The Legislature declined to adopt his limits on lobbying, in part because the governor refused to identify donors to his inauguration or his nonprofit organization, A New Missouri, which has financed attack ads against recalcitrant Republicans.
Four GOP senators even joined a largely symbolic call for an investigation of A New Missouri’s finances. “You can’t ignore possible unethical behavior by the governor or his campaign,” said Sen. Ryan Silvey, R-Kansas City. A Greitens spokesman dismissed the matter as “temper tantrums from career politicians.” Legislators grumbled when Greitens twice called them back for special sessions.
On Dec. 1, Greitens prevailed in a four-month campaign to fire Schools Commissioner Margie Vandeven by appointing enough new members of the state Board of Education. Greitens never outlined detailed objections to Vandeven.
And a new mayor for St. Louis
For most of his historic fourth four-year term as mayor of St. Louis, Francis Slay gave every impression of planning to seek re-election. His surprise announcement in April 2016 that he wouldn’t run unleashed pent-up aspirations for his job. Seven Democrats, three Republicans, a Libertarian and a Green filed to replace him in the 2017 election.
No Republican has been mayor since 1949, making the March 7 Democratic primary the de-facto election. Five of the Democratic hopefuls had serious chances — three aldermen, the aldermanic president and the city treasurer.
Lyda Krewson, who represented the politically influential Central West End area for two decades, won Slay’s endorsement, raised twice as much as any opponent and campaigned on public safety. Treasurer Tishaura Jones emerged as her strongest challenger, appealing to the city’s growing population of young activists who had backed Bernie Sanders for president.
Krewson’s share of the primary tally was 32 percent, enough to edge Jones by 879 votes. She ran strongly in her own and the white-majority wards. Jones split the black-majority wards with other black candidates, but ran up big numbers in activist strongholds.
Krewson, 64, breezed through the ritual April general election to become the city’s first female mayor and worked to straddle the conflicting sentiments of her narrow victory. Vandals broke windows in her home during the protests over the acquittal of former police Officer Jason Stockley. She appointed veteran Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards, who is black, as city public safety director. In her first serious test, Krewson won voter support for a sales tax increase to boost salaries for police officers and firefighters, and did so over the opposition of Jones and her aldermanic allies.
How safe is MetroLink?
On the night of March 19, Mac Payne stepped off a MetroLink train downtown. Inside the train, four people tried to rob two passengers. A robber’s errant shot through a window fatally struck Payne, 57, who was on the platform.
Less than two weeks later, Jesse Boone of St. Louis was shot to death during an argument on a train in north St. Louis County. It turned out that Boone, 22, had committed a violent robbery on a train in 2015.
The two murders occurred amid rising public concern over safety on the region’s $1.8 billion, 47-mile commuter rail system. The concern unearthed a simmering dispute among local governments and the Metro agency over MetroLink security.
About 60 St. Louis and St. Louis County officers and St. Clair County deputies patrol MetroLink, but Metro’s own 150 guards provide most of the security. When guards don’t issue tickets, said Metro board member Vincent C. Schoemehl Jr., “that word travels.”
Part of the dispute concerned Metro’s long-term practice of writing tickets with St. Louis County’s nine-digit identifier, a number the FBI uses to compile crime statistics. The city resumed honoring guards’ tickets for fare-jumping, but the county still doesn’t prosecute that offense.
In July, Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reported that county officers assigned to MetroLink loitered in a station office and covered the interior security camera. Eleven county officers eventually were reprimanded. The same day St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar announced the reprimands, he also gave the county MetroLink unit a commendation.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and Krewson asked Greitens to appoint new members to all five Missouri seats on the Bi-State Board of Commissioners, which runs Metro. No word yet from the governor.
No public money for a soccer stadium
Long before soccer became a national youth sport, St. Louis was a hotbed of the game. Schoolboys honed their skills in parks, brought home 10 national championships for St. Louis University and routinely filled the rosters of colleges throughout the country. Amateur teams sponsored by Anheuser-Busch and Kutis Funeral homes had national reputations.
Somehow, the passion didn’t translate to professional soccer. The St. Louis Stars played to sparse crowds from 1968 to 1977, mostly at the previous Busch Stadium. Two indoor franchises named the St. Louis Steamers played for a combined 17 years. The current indoor team, the Ambush, plays at the St. Charles Family Arena.
There have been repeated efforts to bring back outdoor professional soccer to St. Louis, but promoters never found a place to play.
The most serious bid yet took form in 2016, when deep-pocket soccer fans bidding for a Major League Soccer franchise proposed a $200 million, 20,000-seat open air stadium on state-owned land west of Union Station. The plan would need $60 million in public assistance. With strong backing by then-Mayor Francis Slay, the Board of Aldermen voted in February to place a business tax levy on the April ballot. Promoters embarked upon a $1 million campaign.
The soccer tax narrowly fell short on April 4, getting 47.2 percent of the vote. It was backed in the soccer-playing southwest St. Louis neighborhoods and downtown, where many young loft dwellers follow international soccer. But it was drubbed in north St. Louis.Jim Kavanaugh, a lead sponsor of the effort, called the vote a “kick in the pants.” In November, St. Louis was eliminated from the professional soccer expansion.
Another record flood
In late April, a drenching band of rainstorms drummed the rolling hills of Missouri. St. Louis had 10.3 inches over eight days. The tempestuous Meramec River swelled beyond its banks again, overwhelming flood records in some places.
The U.S. Geological Survey rated it as a 100-year flood, a major event.
“Shouldn’t it be, like, (an) every 15-month flood?” lamented Keith Roeder at his swamped home on Electra Drive in Arnold. He and his wife, Stacy Robison, had just finished repairing damage from another disastrous Meramec flood in December 2015.
Roeder’s reference was a common misunderstanding of the scientific likelihood of flooding — there’s a 1-in-100 chance any year of a “100-year” flood, not an occurrence every 100 years. His only consolation was that the Meramec’s crest at Arnold on May 3 was 1.7 feet lower than the time before.
The crests of early May set or tested records elsewhere along the lower Meramec. It became the worst ever in Eureka, where residents and volunteers once more bagged sand to protect their old-time business district. In the vulnerable neighborhoods of Pacific south of the railroad lines, about 170 homes and businesses once again were damaged.
The Meramec drowned a stretch of Interstate 44 south of Valley Park and one direction of Interstate 55 at Arnold, as well as numerous major roads in its meandering valley. Some school districts and businesses had to close because so many workers living across the river were stranded.
Valley Park’s levee, built after the devastation of December 1982, held — and renewed grumbling by other valley dwellers that it made flooding worse elsewhere. And then the Meramec fell quickly, like the picturesque rain ditch that it is.
Illinois finally breaks budget impasse
The standoff lasted 737 days. The conflicts remain, burdened by $15 billion in IOUs.
The state of Illinois went that long without an official state budget, beginning July 1, 2015, and ending only when the Legislature overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto on July 6 to enact a budget for the fiscal year that had begun six days before. Two full fiscal years were lost in the standoff, forcing schools, social services and other functions to muddle through layoffs, cutbacks and uncertainty.
The stage was set in November 2014, when the normally blue state’s voters elected Rauner, a Republican, as governor. He preached a pro-business philosophy that quickly clashed with the state’s strong Democratic powerbases, especially public-employee unions. Among his demands were “right-to-work,” and cuts in workers’ compensation and pensions — fighting words to Democrats.
Most legislators, eventually even Rauner, realized the state needed to raise income taxes. But without other changes, the governor said no deal. The titans in the clash were Rauner, a wealthy businessman, and House Speaker Mike Madigan, a hard-nosed Chicago Democrat and a legislator since 1971.
Three annual regular legislative sessions (2015, 2016 and 2017) came and went without passing budgets. The state’s credit rating plunged. In 2016, a group of Democratic legislators had the nerve to file suit demanding they get their salaries on time. A Cook County judge swatted them down, saying they could solve it by passing a budget.
After the third legislative stalemate, Rauner called lawmakers back into special session in June. The Democratic majorities obliged with a $36 billion budget that includes increases in income and business taxes. They overrode Rauner’s veto to adopt a budget good until June 30, 2018.
Rauner slammed the legislators for following a “never-ending tragic trail of tax hikes.” Madigan said the budget was “right for the future of our state.” It’s a future including a massive unfunded liability in pension obligation, an issue the new budget didn’t touch.
Voter ID arrives in Missouri
Jane Foster ran home to get her driver’s license. Nicole Scott left hers behind on purpose.
They were among nearly 2,100 registered voters in St. Louis’ 28th Ward, north and south of Forest Park, who showed up at polling places July 11 for a special election to fill new Mayor Lyda Krewson’s former aldermanic seat. They elected Heather Navarro.
Neighborhood elections usually don’t attract much attention. But on that day, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spent time there, explaining and promoting Missouri’s new voter ID law. The law, which took effect June 1, requires registered voters to present valid IDs, such as driver’s licenses, to cast ballots. Those without IDs — such as Scott — can cast provisional ballots to be verified later.
The ward election was the first in St. Louis to be conducted under the new law. Ashcroft said the system works. Scott said she declined to show her ID “to push the envelope a little.” Her provisional vote was counted in the certified tally later, but not on election night.
The national Republican Party has spent years pushing for voter ID laws, claiming they prevent voter fraud. Democrats oppose them, calling them veiled efforts to suppress votes among minority and low-income voters.
Republicans in the Missouri Legislature acted last year to put the issue before voters and overrode then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto. On Nov. 8, 2016, Missouri voters gave the requirement 63 percent approval.
Shortly after the law took effect, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit to block it, claiming the state hadn’t adequately prepared voters for the new requirement. A ruling is expected soon in the case.
The big tests of the law come next year, with the St. Louis County municipal elections in April and the federal midterm elections, especially the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.
A total eclipse of the sun
Festus Mayor Mike Cage knew the event at West City Park would draw an out-of-town crowd. “I was expecting Arkansas, Illinois, maybe Kansas,” the mayor said. “Not Chile, Taiwan and Poland.”
But there they were, mingling with the locals on the muggy afternoon of Aug. 21 to gaze upon a total eclipse of the sun. Even in our world of smartphones, GPS and Skype, some natural phenomena still provide wonder and awe.
Moving swiftly along a 70-mile-wide earthly path from Yaquina Head, Ore., to Charleston, S.C., a pinpoint of the moon’s shadow blocked the sunshine for nearly three minutes. The center line cut through Columbia and De Soto, Mo., and Carbondale, Ill., darkening nearly half of the St. Louis metro area.
It had been the first total eclipse in the United States since 1979 and the first in the future St. Louis since 1442, 50 years before Christopher Columbus’ famous voyage.
There was plenty of pre-eclipse hype and bookings of hotel rooms by far-flung visitors. The necessary fashion statement was wearing special dark glasses to safely watch the moon pass across the sun’s blinding light. It seemed almost everyone had a pair.
About 3,000 people joined Cage in Festus. Another 10,000 spread across Jefferson Barracks St. Louis County Park. Many more gathered in schoolyards and parking lots, gazing upward. Shortly after 1 p.m., sunshine gave way to an early dusk, then a sensation of twilight. Summer bugs thrummed. For the brief time of total eclipse, it was safe to look upward toward a pitch-black dot with a brilliant halo of white fire.
Visitor David Fialkoff of Miami called it “incredible”; Mark Humphrey of Ontario chose “fantastic.” Whatever your favorite superlative, St. Louis doesn’t get another total eclipse until 2505, although in 2024 one will pass near Cape Girardeau.
‘Not guilty’ for Stockley
Lawyers in the murder trial of former police Officer Jason Stockley rested their cases Aug. 9 before St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson. Because Stockley waived his right to a jury, the verdict was the judge's to decide. Wilson said he would rule later.
A region still stressed by a Ferguson officer’s fatal shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 — and the resulting protest and violence — waited uneasily for Wilson’s verdict. Some activists warned of “mass disruption” if Stockley, who is white, were to be acquitted. Metal barriers were installed around the courthouse downtown.
The Stockley case began three years before the eruptions over Brown. On Dec. 20, 2011, Stockley and his partner tried to arrest Anthony Lamar Smith on suspicion of drug dealing. Smith, a felon, sped away. The officers stopped Smith’s car near West Florissant and Acme avenues, where Stockley fatally shot Smith, 24, who was black.
No charges were filed. Stockley left the force in 2013. Three years later, then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited new evidence to charge him with murder. During the trial, Stockley testified he believed Smith was armed. The officer retrieved a pistol from Smith’s car.
On the morning ofSept. 15, Wilson issued a 30-page verdict of acquittal. Outside the courthouse, protests grew through the day, turning violent at times. Protesters threw water bottles at police. Officers used pepper spray. That night, a march in the Central West End ended with windows shattered at the mayor’s house, several businesses and a branch library.
The third day of protests ended downtown with more windows smashed before police in riot gear surrounded protesters, bystanders and a few journalists in a “kettle” and arrested more than 120 people.
On Nov. 15, in a lawsuit brought by protesters, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry criticized some police tactics, including the kettle. The U.S. Justice Department says it will review police conduct in the turmoil.
More money for county police, more pressure for city
In elections seven months apart, voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County boosted sales taxes to spend more on public safety, mainly to raise pay for police officers. In both jurisdictions, comfortable majorities pushed aside opposition that arose for completely different reasons.
In the county, officials in some well-off municipalities said their police forces already were adequate, or opposed the formula for dividing a share of the money among their departments. In the city, opposition was mainly from activists fresh off protests after the acquittal of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley.
County voters went first. On April 4, they gave 63.2 percent approval to generate $80 million annually for public safety, $45 million of which would go to the St. Louis County Police Department for raises and hiring more officers. Most of the rest goes to the county’s 90 municipalities. Stenger called it a “transformational initiative for policing.”
Belmar said that would translate into generous raises for officers and let the 890-officer force grow by 110. Base pay of $48,256 would climb nearly $4,000, and top pay by more than $7,000.
The county’s new pay schedule put the city in a pickle; starting pay for city police officers, at $41,815, was already lower than the county level. The Board of Aldermen asked city voters for a half-cent sales tax to collect about $20 million annually, and set the vote for Nov. 7.
Krewson urged voters not to “shortchange” public safety and said $3 million would go to social services. City Treasurer Jones, who narrowly lost to Krewson in the March mayoral primary, opposed the idea as “tone deaf.” Activists said the police department needed reform, not raises.
But 59.8 percent of voters approved the tax. It failed only in four South Side wards with significant activist populations. City officers and firefighters, who have pay parity with the police, are in line for raises of $6,000, subject to City Hall approval.
Both propositions increase sales tax rates by 0.5 percent, nudging overall rates in checkout lines to near or above 10 percent.