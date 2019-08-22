When Coffee reception is 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, reception is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; on view through Dec. 22 • Where Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road • How much Free • More info laumeiersculpturepark.org
Documenting Laumeier Sculpture Park's forest floor, Sam Falls shows two paintings he made on site this week incorporating some of his techniques of using dried pigments, dew drops and mist. On display also is previous work, including ceramics, and two large sculptures incorporating the park's flora. By Jane Henderson