Asador del Sur
Asador del Sur

asador del sur

Asador Del Sur, featuring South American cuisines, is opening in Maplewood. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Maria Giamportone and Daniel Gonzalez are from Ecuador and Uruguay, respectively, and the married couple’s Maplewood restaurant draws on fare from those two and other South and Latin American countries.

Asador del Sur features seafood and beef. “I was raised to go to the ocean,” Giamportone says, while of her husband’s native Uruguay, she adds, “they eat beef for anything — you know, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

As highlights, Giamportone mentions tira de asado (Uruguayan-style beef short ribs) and carabineros a la plancha, large red prawns from Spain.

“You suck the juice from the head,” she says. “That’s my favorite.”

Where 7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood • More info 314-802-8587; asadordelsur.com • Menu Ecuadoran, Uruguayan and other South and Latin American fare • Current services Dine-in; patio dining; takeout; delivery • Hours 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)

