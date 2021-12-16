 Skip to main content
Asador del Sur
Asador del Sur

Asador Del Sur

Tira de asado, beef short ribs, at Asador del Sur in Maplewood

The Asador del Sur approach to cooking beef is minimalist — a gas-fired grill and some coarse salt in the kitchen, a little dish of chimichurri on the plate — but it yielded three of the best cuts I've eaten in recent years: a primal bone-in rib-eye, a delightfully chewy skirt steak and the signature tira de asado (thinly sliced beef short ribs). This alone would recommend the Maplewood restaurant, but married owners Maria Giamportone and Daniel Gonzales have designed a broad, appealing menu from their respective Ecuadoran and Uruguayan backgrounds and other Latin American cuisines. Don't overlook seafood — I especially loved patacones rellenos topped with shrimp and supercharged by bird's eye chilis — or small bites like chorizo de cordero, cumin-rich lamb sausage on a lemongrass stick.

Where 7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood • More info 314-802-8587; asadordelsur.com

