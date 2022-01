The Asian Paella is one of Saucy Porka’s signature Asian-Latin fusion dishes: rice with edamame, sweet Chinese sausage and a mild sausage, topped with guajillo pork and an optional fried egg.

“I've had people who've eaten it, both Asian and Latin…when they’ve eaten the pork, they're like, ‘Oh my God, this tastes like my grandmother's pork,’” Le told Off the Menu in November.