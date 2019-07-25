When Thursday through Aug. 11; performance times vary • Where Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, 635 West Port Plaza • How much $55 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
This vaudeville-style performance both pokes fun at and celebrates the joys of old age. In “Assisted Living: The Musical,” Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett play 18 characters who reside at Pelican Roost, a senior living community. Original songs include “Help! I’ve Fallen (For You) and I Can’t Get Up” and “The Uplifting Viagra Medley.” By Valerie Schremp Hahn