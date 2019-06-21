Description: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of nearly $34 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wis., Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 230 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.
Mission Statement: Associated Bank will be the Midwest’s premier financial services company, distinguished by consistent, quality customer experiences, built upon a strong commitment to our colleagues and the communities we serve, resulting in exceptional value to our shareholders through economic cycles.
Sector: Financial services
Headquarters: Green Bay, Wis.
Year Founded: 1861
Employees: 4,685
Website: associatedbank.com