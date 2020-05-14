Amy Sedaris has been dispensing homemaking advice for years. “I Like You” (2006) is an amateur’s guide to entertaining. And “Simple Times” (2010) is filled with quirky craft ideas — with an emphasis on doll wigs and pantyhose. “At Home With Amy Sedaris,” which returns for a third season May 20 on TruTV, repackages a lot of that content as a half-hour comedy resembling a kitschy spoof of “Martha Stewart Living” — but in a world where everything doesn’t turn out perfectly, and lots of wacky neighbors (many played by Sedaris) and guest stars drop by. Cole Escola, who starred with Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner in Hulu’s hilarious “Difficult People,” plays neighbor Chassie Tucker and is one of the show’s writers. By Gabe Hartwig
