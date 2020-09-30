 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aubergine Cafe
0 comments

Aubergine Cafe

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Aubergine Cafe

Aubergine Cafe has opened at 550 North Seventh Street downtown, replacing Kiin Essentially Thai. 

Phatcharin Wanna has transformed Kiin Essentially Thai, the downtown outpost of her acclaimed Delmar Loop restaurant Fork & Stix, into a new concept. At Aubergine Cafe, she says, the menu is Thai food “with a twist.”

As an example, Wanna says, in Thailand the dish Dancing Shrimp would be freshly caught live shrimp tossed in a bowl with seasoning and still jumping or dancing.

“But of course we cannot get that (here),” she says, “so I just use Argentinean red shrimp instead, and they’re soft-boiled and then tossed into the seasoning.”

Another highlight, Wanna says, is the Thai Bolognese with pork and tomato.

Where 550 North Seventh Street • More info 314-241-9990 • Menu Thai fare • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, dinner 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports