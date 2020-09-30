Phatcharin Wanna has transformed Kiin Essentially Thai, the downtown outpost of her acclaimed Delmar Loop restaurant Fork & Stix, into a new concept. At Aubergine Cafe, she says, the menu is Thai food “with a twist.”

As an example, Wanna says, in Thailand the dish Dancing Shrimp would be freshly caught live shrimp tossed in a bowl with seasoning and still jumping or dancing.

“But of course we cannot get that (here),” she says, “so I just use Argentinean red shrimp instead, and they’re soft-boiled and then tossed into the seasoning.”

Another highlight, Wanna says, is the Thai Bolognese with pork and tomato.

Where 550 North Seventh Street • More info 314-241-9990 • Menu Thai fare • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, dinner 5-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

