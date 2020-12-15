Auburn situation

Q: Would you be surprised to see Mizzou hire former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as a quality control consultant as he banks his $21 million buyout for a while? Coach Drinkwitz and Malzahn have a history together.
A: If Malzahn wants that kind of gig, I would have to think Drinkwitz would want to have him around.
But Malzahn is going to get offers to coach elsewhere, immediately if he wants to jump back in right away.
As he should. Malzahn's firing makes me wonder if the other Tigers have Hugh Freeze lined up to return to the SEC.
Auburn does not care about its image -- it hired Bruce Pearl -- and Freeze has beaten Alabama in the Saban era.
Oh, and if anyone was going there, table the Drinkwitz-to-Auburn topic. Auburn did not fire Malzahn to hire Drinkwitz. Maybe in a year or two, if things go great for Drinkwitz, that's a legitimate kind fear for Mizzou AD Jim Sterk to lose sleep about. Not now.