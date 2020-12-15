 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn situation
0 comments

Auburn situation

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn days minus Nick Saban

Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn reacts to a call against LSU. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Q: Would you be surprised to see Mizzou hire former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn as a quality control consultant as he banks his $21 million buyout for a while? Coach Drinkwitz and Malzahn have a history together.

A: If Malzahn wants that kind of gig, I would have to think Drinkwitz would want to have him around.

But Malzahn is going to get offers to coach elsewhere, immediately if he wants to jump back in right away.
As he should.
Malzahn's firing makes me wonder if the other Tigers have Hugh Freeze lined up to return to the SEC.
Auburn does not care about its image -- it hired Bruce Pearl -- and Freeze has beaten Alabama in the Saban era.
Oh, and if anyone was going there, table the Drinkwitz-to-Auburn topic. Auburn did not fire Malzahn to hire Drinkwitz. Maybe in a year or two, if things go great for Drinkwitz, that's a legitimate kind fear for Mizzou AD Jim Sterk to lose sleep about. Not now.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Drinkwitz
Online

Drinkwitz

Q: With Mizzou football now ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25, winning five of their last six entering the Georgia game and likely…

Olive Street Cafe
Online

Olive Street Cafe

Olive Street Cafe in Creve Coeur announced its permanent closure in late October. “Due to current restrictions and the uncertainty of the futu…

Paul Mineo's Trattoria
Online

Paul Mineo's Trattoria

Paul Mineo's Trattoria closed in Westport Plaza after 13 years. Owner Brigitte Mineo announced the closure in July, but the restaurant never r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports