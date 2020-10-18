AUSTIN GOMBER

The smooth lefty did a fine job in 10 relief appearances and four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 29 innings. Of the six runs he allowed, four came during one bad relief outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomber bounced back to throw six scoreless innings against the Royals in his second-to-last start. He allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings as a starter. Gomber pitched once in relief in the postseason, allowing two hits and a walk while retiring four Padres in the 11-9 loss.
GRADE: A
