When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Jan. 14-15, 7 p.m. Jan. 16 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $28-$38 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Rising comedian B. Simone rules the stage this weekend at Helium Comedy Club. She’s known as a longtime cast member of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and has toured on the “Ladies Nights Out Comedy Tour” and the “Lit AF Tour” with Martin Lawrence. By Kevin C. Johnson