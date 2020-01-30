When 7-11 p.m. Saturday • Where Soulard Market Park • How much $50-$75 • More info stlmardigras.org
Walk the red carpet in your most glamorous Hollywood getup for the second annual Bacchanalian Ball. The theme is “Hollywood Nights,” and the spotlight will shine on you, of course, but also on specialty cocktails by STL Barkeep as well as Bud Light Seltzer and Golden Road Brewing, small bites by Salt + Smoke, Bogart’s and Sugarfire Smoke House, and music by DJ Mahf and Breakdown Shakedown. The event is part of Soulard Mardi Gras festivities. By Valerie Schremp Hahn