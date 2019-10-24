When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 East Adams Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $25-$45; $10 for students with ID • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org
The Bach Society of St. Louis will perform Mozart’s unfinished but inspiring final masterpiece, the Requiem in D minor, pairing it with Bach’s bright and cheerful Magnificat in D Major. Artistic director A. Dennis Sparger conducts soprano Emily Birsan, mezzo-soprano Alice Anne Light, tenor Gene Stenger and bass David Rugger, with the Bach Society Chorus and Orchestra. By Sarah Bryan Miller