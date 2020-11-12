Bach Society of St. Louis

When 7 p.m. Dec. 23; VIP show at 6:30 p.m. • Where bachsociety.org • How much $15, $75-$150 for VIP • More info 314-652-2224; bachsociety.org
Lauded by BBC Music Magazine as one of the Top 20 live Christmas events in North America, the Bach Society’s annual Christmas Candlelight Concert reinvents itself this year as a virtual event. The always-popular concert includes both previously recorded content and new footage. A VIP ticket includes perks such as a preconcert show hosted by A. Dennis Sparger with a performance by critically acclaimed soprano Mary Wilson, Champagne and a box of festive goodies delivered to your door. Tickets are limited to one per person; only one is needed per household or device.
