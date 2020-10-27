 Skip to main content
Back to baseball
Back to baseball

St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 2 wild-card series

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright leaves the game after walking San Diego Padres Austin Nola in the fourth inning of Game 2 of a wild-card series bon Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

Q: Was there a single time this season anyone missed watching a pitcher come into a game to face a single batter? Could the three-batter rule wind up helping player health because it keeps fewer pitchers from having to rush to warm up for short appearances?

A: I missed the strategy of it, sure. And I still don't know what the benefit of the three-batter rule is. The average length of game for a nine-inning regulation game increased, not decreased, this season. I don't know if it helps arm health. I know it hurts job health. The change to some degree makes it harder for certain pitchers to hold onto a gig. The specialist job is now eliminated, and I liked that colorful role.

