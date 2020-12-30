Back to the Blues

Q: Does anyone care that working stiffs are getting the short end of the stick with these late start times when the Blues are on the road in their hopefully temporary new division?
A: I hear you, and I think it is pretty disrespectful to the Blues and their fans. The Blues have been one of the best teams in the league for quite a while now, and the fans have dominated every event the league has sent STL's way.
You would think the Blues might not be the team that draws the short straw in this alignment om terms of both rivalries and start times. Even more frustrating are the people insisting Blues fans have to be OK with this. Um, no, they don't. You can still love hockey and not like having to set 15 alarms the next morning. What about all those kids who fell in love with hockey when the Blues were making their championship run? I guess they'll check the highlights in the morning. Sigh.