Back to the table
Back to the table

According to a joint plan announced today by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity — but with tables at least 6 feet apart. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb checked in with some restaurant owners to learn how the change affects them. 

Plus:

• Reservations will be required to attend the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's limited-capacity performances of "King Lear" this summer in Forest Park. Premium and VIP seating pods are on sale; reservations for free pods will be available starting May 31.

• This summer, the American Ballet Theatre is reviving one of its more storied traditions: the road show. The company will perform for free on July 14 in Forest Park. 

• Disney princesses and the original stars who brought them to life on the Broadway stage are coming to the Fox Theatre on Dec. 11 for "Disney Princess — The Concert." 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

1 • Welcome to the STL 100
Online

1 • Welcome to the STL 100

The publication date of this special edition of the STL 100 marks 400 days since the last time I ate inside a restaurant dining room. As you can imagine, the seventh annual STL 100 is a vastly different kind of project from the previous six.

I have eaten many great takeout meals over the past 400 days, from both old favorites and restaurants that managed to open during the pandemic, but it isn’t yet the time — and the 2021 STL 100 isn’t the place — for a return to reviews, stars and rankings.

Instead, my colleagues and I wanted to celebrate the people, restaurants and foods we love and have missed. You will find stories of pandemic endurance, pivots and community stories. There are chats about cevapi and snoots, zero-proof cocktails and toasted ravioli, seasoning turkey and shipping chocolate.

Even a robust 100 items — well, 99 after this introduction — can’t cover all of our enthusiasms. We know you will suggest what should be Nos. 101, 102, 103 …

We will keep eating and talking and writing about St. Louis foods and restaurants and the people who make them.

And, as for myself, after the past 400 days, I’m hungrier than ever. By Ian Froeb

2 • New restaurants opened, pandemic be damned
Online

2 • New restaurants opened, pandemic be damned

There were projects that had already been underway for months (Logan Ely’s the Lucky Accomplice; see No. 7) or more than a year (acclaimed chef Ben Grupe’s solo debut, Tempus).

Some concepts leaned into the moment with takeout-only storefronts (Jason Lamont’s Love at First Bite in St. Ann). Others made unabashedly splashy debuts (Casa Don Alfonso and Tony’s in Clayton, see No. 10).

In a year when we were primed for restaurant closures — and counted more than we would have liked — the number of restaurants that opened in spite of the pandemic was as heartening as it was surprising. By Ian Froeb

3 • Sometimes, goodbye is not forever
Online

3 • Sometimes, goodbye is not forever

"They’ve been knocking on the door every day, asking when I’m opening,” Joe Dixon told the Post-Dispatch last November as he prepared to debut Dixon’s BBQ in Overland.

Dixon was talking about his restaurant’s new neighbors, but he just as well could have been addressing all of us who had been craving his signature burnt ends and chicken tips since he had closed midtown’s Dixon Smoke Co. in 2018.

Restaurant comebacks are not unheard of, but they should never be taken for granted.

Dixon’s returned after two years and change. Midtown movers-and-shakers lunch institution Beffa’s had been silent for nine years when it reopened in March 2020.

Fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa was in high school when his parents closed the original restaurant, ending a 113-year run. After studying real estate and finance in college, he decided he wanted to take a shot at bringing the family business back.

“My dad was all for it,” he told the Post-Dispatch this year. “And my mom was like, ‘Uh, are you crazy?’”

This year has already teased another possible comeback. Anthony Ellerson staged a February-long pop-up of the Kitchen Sink, the acclaimed Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant he operated from 2012 to 2017.

This summer, Ellerson told the Post-Dispatch in February, “the Kitchen Sink will be back 100%.” By Ian Froeb

Where Dixon’s BBQ, 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1

Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com

10 • Aiming for the stars in Clayton
Online

10 • Aiming for the stars in Clayton

No one knows exactly what the post-pandemic dining landscape will look like — or when the post-pandemic period will begin — so I admire the courage of the restaurants betting on at least some demand for a luxury experience.

Fine-dining institution Tony’s, which relocated in March from downtown to the Centene Plaza tower in Clayton, boasts a dining room with $2,300 chairs and a wall-sized painting commissioned from Los Angeles artist America Martin.

Meanwhile, the nearby Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis has turned to a Michelin-starred establishment, Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy, for its new restaurant, Casa Don Alfonso. By Ian Froeb

Where Tony’s, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-231-7007; tonysstlouis.com

Where Casa Don Alfonso, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • More info 314-719-1496; casadonalfonsostlouis.com

14 • Liliana's Italian Kitchen makes the drive-thru window work
Online

14 • Liliana's Italian Kitchen makes the drive-thru window work

The kitchen at Liliana’s Italian Kitchen is small — it has only six burners, for example — but during the pandemic it has found a way to stretch to handle dine-in service, delivery orders and customers at the drive-thru window.

“It took some strategy, let’s just put it that way,” owner Tim Pieri says.

He and his wife, Kathy, inherited the drive-thru window from a previous tenant of the South County storefront, and before the pandemic, drive-thru customers accounted for around 20% of Liliana’s business.

At the height of last year’s shutdowns, that figure rose to 80%. Even now, as indoor-dining capacity expands, it remains at about 60%.

For Liliana’s, Pieri says, “the new normal is definitely going to (include) pickup. I’d say it’s probably going to be 50-50 — maybe 60% dining room.” By Ian Froeb

Where Liliana’s Italian Kitchen, 11836 Tesson Ferry Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-729-1800; lilianasitaliankitchen.com

6 • 9 Mile Garden joins food truck and restaurant scene
Online

6 • 9 Mile Garden joins food truck and restaurant scene

What are the “best new restaurants” of the past year? I don’t know. Frankly, with vaccination ongoing and many dining rooms operating below 100% capacity (and some remaining temporarily closed), it doesn’t feel appropriate or practical to evaluate such a question yet.

Pandemic pivots aside, what 2020 dining development will make the greatest impact on St. Louis’ restaurant scene? Here I’ll wager a guess: 9 Mile Garden, the food-truck park and entertainment venue that opened last summer in the Affton area.

9 Mile Garden would have been a smart idea even if an outdoor dining space with ample room for spreading out hadn’t become a necessity, even if food trucks hadn’t seen many of their usual haunts empty out as people worked from home.

The appeal is clear: a daily lunch and dinner spot offering a rotating roster of trucks, some of which diners might not have the opportunity to track down elsewhere.

The appeal also seems to be growing. The list of participating trucks curated by 9 Mile Garden managing partner Brian Hardesty (himself co-owner of the first-generation St. Louis food truck Guerrilla Street Food) has increased from around two dozen last year to more than 40 this season. By Ian Froeb

Where 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, south St. Louis County • More info 314-390-2806; 9milegarden.com

