Back to the table

According to a joint plan announced today by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity — but with tables at least 6 feet apart. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb checked in with some restaurant owners to learn how the change affects them.
Plus:
• Reservations will be required to attend the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's limited-capacity performances of "King Lear" this summer in Forest Park. Premium and VIP seating pods are on sale; reservations for free pods will be available starting May 31.
• This summer, the American Ballet Theatre is reviving one of its more storied traditions: the road show. The company will perform for free on July 14 in Forest Park.
• Disney princesses and the original stars who brought them to life on the Broadway stage are coming to the Fox Theatre on Dec. 11 for "Disney Princess — The Concert."
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor