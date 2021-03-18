Available on YouTube, Instagram and Anchor.fm

"Backroom Beats," named in memory of the backroom of long-gone downtown venue Lola, is designed to bring music lovers closer to their favorite artists while delivering archival content “for the culture.”

Hosted by Lamar Harris (aka DJ Nune) and singer C. Jay Conrod, the show “talks to different artists and asks them questions that normally they don’t get asked,” Harris says. “And one of the things artists have said in every interview is they’re pleased with the questions asked because they’re not the same generic questions.”

"Backroom Beats," which began in January, has recorded seven episodes so far. Guests have included Joanna Serenko, the Kirkwood singer who fared well last year on “The Voice,” and a special edition with female St. Louis singers Paige Alyssa, Be.Be of Be.Be and the Neosouls, and Valencia.

Harris and Conrod wrestle with what makes a great guest. “If we had our way, we would just interview people we like all the time," Harris says. "But we also want to challenge ourselves and find people we can learn more about.”

Harris says people often tell him he should be an interviewer. A cousin pushed him to start the podcast.

Mark de Clive-Lowe was the first guest to respond when Harris sent inquiries. “He surprisingly said 'yeah,'" Harris says. "And after he did, I called Conrod and said, ‘Hey have you ever thought of doing a podcast?'” By Kevin C. Johnson

