When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $26-$172 • More info ticketmaster.com
The boy bands are converging this year on Enterprise Center. New Kids on the Block performed there in May; now it’s the Backstreet Boys’ turn, touring on the strength of their “DNA” album. Of the album, the band’s Kevin Richardson says: “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.” Opening is Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell. A DJ set by Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean at Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village is the unofficial after-party. By Kevin C. Johnson