Backup plan?

Q: If Joel Hofer is the taxi-squad goaltender, where does that leave Jon Gillies? I assume if Jordan Binnington or Ville Husso gets injured, Gillies would be the guy added to the roster. Is that accurate?
A: That would be my assumption, that if Binnington or Husso got hurt then the Blues would call up Gillies, since he has NHL experience and Hofer doesn't. By sending Gillies to Utica, he will be getting games and staying sharp, while Hofer will just be taking shots in practice. Evan Fitzpatrick also will be in Utica, and if things really got messy he might get called up ahead of Hofer, again just based on experience. Fitzpatrick isn't likely to get much ice time in Utica.