'Bad Decisions With Katie Duke'

(Video includes profanity)

“I always knew that I wanted to make ‘Bad Decisions’ sort of my brand, and when you really think about my whole life story, that pretty much sums it up,” she says. “We all make bad choices. And instead of just wallowing around in our grief of what we’ve done, we have to realize that there’s actually a very good lesson buried somewhere in there that can make us a much stronger person or contribute to our story along the way.”

Most of Duke’s audience works in health care, she says, but “Bad Decisions” isn’t intended to be a health care podcast.

“(Nurses) need people with a public platform to say things that they might not be comfortable saying,” she says.

Early in the pandemic, while working a crisis assignment at a New York hospital, Duke contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized herself for two weeks. The three episodes in which she details that experience and her long recovery are the show’s most popular. Other top episodes address job burnout and abusive relationships.